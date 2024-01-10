Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Young Royals Season 3.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Wednesday featuring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg.

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama following the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Ryding) and his schoolmate Simon (Rudberg).

The photos show Wilhelm and Simon get close, including one scene where they share a moment amid other people at a gathering.

Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla also star.

The Young Royals cast wrapped filming on the show's third and final season in June.

"We just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your support throughout the years. We really look forward to seeing this season. We think you're going to love it!" Ryding said at the time.

Young Royals Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in March.