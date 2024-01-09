Trending
TV
Jan. 9, 2024

Tina Fey to star in 'The Four Seasons' series at Netflix

By Annie Martin
Tina Fey will reunite with her "30 Rock" collaborators Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher on "The Four Seasons," a new show based on the Alan Alda film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Tina Fey will star in the new series The Four Seasons.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Fey will reunite with her 30 Rock collaborators Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher on the forthcoming romantic comedy.

The Four Seasons is based on the 1981 film written, directed by and starring Alan Alda. The movie follows three New York couples as they vacation together during each of the four seasons.

Fey co-created and wrote the Netflix series with Fisher and Wigfield. The trio also executive produce with David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond, with Alda and original producer Marissa Bregman to produce.

The show will mark Fey's first starring TV role since 30 Rock, which had a seven-season run on NBC from 2006 to 2013.

Production is slated to begin later this year, according to Deadline.

Fey previously co-created and executive produced the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and will executive produce Girls5eva Season 3, which premieres March 14 on Netflix.

In addition to her work with Netflix, Fey wrote and appears in the Mean Girls musical film, which opens in theaters Friday. Fey attended the movie's New York premiere Monday alongside Lindsay Lohan, who starred in the original Mean Girls.

