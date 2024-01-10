Trending
'A Bloody Lucky Day' trailer introduces Korean thriller series

By Annie Martin
"A Bloody Lucky Day," a South Korean thriller series starring Lee Sung-min and Yoo Yeon-seok, is coming to Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series A Bloody Lucky Day.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the South Korean thriller Wednesday featuring Lee Sung-min.

A Bloody Lucky Day is based on the Naver webtoon A Day of Bad Luck by Aporia.

The show follows Oh Taek (Lee), a down-on-his-luck taxi driver having an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man named Geum Hyuk-soo (Yoo Yeon-seok) to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare.

"But when the passenger reveals himself to be a serial killer, confessing to grisly crimes in his past and murdering others on the highway, the taxi driver must play mind games to ensure his lucky streak doesn't come to a deadly end," an official synopsis reads.

Lee Jung-eun also stars as Hwang Soon-gyu, a mother seeking justice for the death of her son.

A Bloody Lucky Day is written by Kim Min-sung and Song Han-na and directed by Pil Gam-seong. The series premieres Feb. 1 on Paramount+.

Lee Sung-min is known for Reborn Rich, while Yoo appeared in Narco-Saints. Lee Jung-eun's previous credits include Parasite.

