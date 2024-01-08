Roll out the red carpet! These All Stars are on their way for a second shot at love ❤️‍#LoveIsland starts Monday 15th January on ITV2 and ITVX pic.twitter.com/CZ3uUShKTp— Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 8, 2024

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- ITV has unveiled the cast of Love Island: All Stars.

The 11th season of the British dating reality series will feature returning contestants from previous seasons of Love Island U.K.

Advertisement

The cast will include Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish, Georgia Harrison, Hannah Elizabeth, Anton Danyluk, Chris Taylor, Demi Jones, Kaz Kamwi, Luis Morrison, Mitchel Taylor and Toby Aromolaran.

Poole and Cornish are exes who appeared together in Season 7, while Kamwi and Aromolaran are also former flames.

Love Island: All Stars will premiere Jan. 15 on ITV2.

Maya Jama will host the season, with Iain Stirling to return as narrator.

The secrets out Introducing your All Star Islanders ✨❤️ Love Island: All Stars begins 15th January, 9pm on ITV2 and @ITVX ️ pic.twitter.com/liIeb46Q2P— ITV (@ITV) January 8, 2024

Love Island follows a group of singles, known as Islanders, as they live in isolation together at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up with each other to remain in the competition.

The series has inspired international spinoffs, including a U.S. version that completed its fifth season in August.