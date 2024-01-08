Trending
TV
Jan. 8, 2024 / 12:04 PM

'Love Island: All Stars': Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish among cast

By Annie Martin

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- ITV has unveiled the cast of Love Island: All Stars.

The 11th season of the British dating reality series will feature returning contestants from previous seasons of Love Island U.K.

The cast will include Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish, Georgia Harrison, Hannah Elizabeth, Anton Danyluk, Chris Taylor, Demi Jones, Kaz Kamwi, Luis Morrison, Mitchel Taylor and Toby Aromolaran.

Poole and Cornish are exes who appeared together in Season 7, while Kamwi and Aromolaran are also former flames.

Love Island: All Stars will premiere Jan. 15 on ITV2.

Maya Jama will host the season, with Iain Stirling to return as narrator.

Love Island follows a group of singles, known as Islanders, as they live in isolation together at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up with each other to remain in the competition.

The series has inspired international spinoffs, including a U.S. version that completed its fifth season in August.

