Jan. 6, 2024 / 1:25 PM

Sebastian Maniscalco's 'Bookie' gets Season 2 at Max

By Karen Butler
Sebastian Maniscalco is returning for a second season of the Max comedy, "Bookie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sebastian Maniscalco is returning for a second season of the Max comedy, "Bookie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Sebastian Maniscalco's illegal sports betting sitcom, Bookie, is getting a second season on Max.

The cast also includes Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton.

The Season 1 finale became available for streaming on Dec. 21.

"We couldn't be more excited that Max listened to their gut, paid the juice, and let it ride on Season 2 of Bookie," executive producers Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay said in a statement Friday.

