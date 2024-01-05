'American Born Chinese': Michelle Yeoh series canceled at Disney+

1 of 5 | Michelle Yeoh played Guanyin on "American Born Chinese." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- American Born Chinese won't return for a second season on Disney+. Deadline reported Friday that Disney+ has canceled the series after one season. Advertisement

Variety confirmed the news and said viewership did not justify a second season, despite the star power of cast members Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that producers will shop the show to other outlets.

American Born Chinese was a fantasy action series based on the Gene Luen Yang graphic novel. The show followed Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a teenager who meets exchange student Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu) and is swept up in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Daniel Wu, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han and Sydney Taylor also starred.

American Born Chinese premiered in May following the success of Yeoh and Quan's film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The series was created by Kelvin Yu, who also served as showrunner and executive producer. Destin Daniel Cretton directed the season premiere and finale, and was also an executive producer.