Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 5, 2024 / 12:01 PM

'American Born Chinese': Michelle Yeoh series canceled at Disney+

By Annie Martin
Michelle Yeoh played Guanyin on "American Born Chinese." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Michelle Yeoh played Guanyin on "American Born Chinese." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- American Born Chinese won't return for a second season on Disney+.

Deadline reported Friday that Disney+ has canceled the series after one season.

Advertisement

Variety confirmed the news and said viewership did not justify a second season, despite the star power of cast members Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that producers will shop the show to other outlets.

American Born Chinese was a fantasy action series based on the Gene Luen Yang graphic novel. The show followed Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a teenager who meets exchange student Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu) and is swept up in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Daniel Wu, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han and Sydney Taylor also starred.

American Born Chinese premiered in May following the success of Yeoh and Quan's film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The series was created by Kelvin Yu, who also served as showrunner and executive producer. Destin Daniel Cretton directed the season premiere and finale, and was also an executive producer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Arcane' teases Singed, Warwick in Season 2 first look
TV // 1 hour ago
'Arcane' teases Singed, Warwick in Season 2 first look
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will reunite in "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 7 on MTV.
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
TV // 4 hours ago
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Steve Burton will reprise Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" after announcing his exit from "Days of Our Lives."
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist marry at TV wedding
TV // 4 hours ago
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist marry at TV wedding
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married at a live televised wedding ceremony.
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' to premiere on Jan. 16
TV // 5 hours ago
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' to premiere on Jan. 16
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Comedian Taylor Tomlinson's After Midnight is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Jan. 16.
David Tennant to host the 2024 BAFTA Film ceremony
TV // 6 hours ago
David Tennant to host the 2024 BAFTA Film ceremony
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- David Tennant is set to host the BAFTA Film Awards gala in London on Feb. 18.
'Hacks' Season 3 coming to Max in spring
TV // 1 day ago
'Hacks' Season 3 coming to Max in spring
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on Max.
'LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland' trailer: Graham Norton hosts comedy competition
TV // 1 day ago
'LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland' trailer: Graham Norton hosts comedy competition
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland," a new series featuring Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Jason Byrne and other Irish comedians, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Mire' teases 'new millennium' in final season
TV // 1 day ago
'The Mire' teases 'new millennium' in final season
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Polish thriller series "The Mire" will return for a third and final season, "The Mire Millennium," on Netflix.
'Death and Other Details' trailer introduces murder mystery series
TV // 1 day ago
'Death and Other Details' trailer introduces murder mystery series
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Death and Other Details," a new show starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane, is coming to Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
Totally Tubular Festival tour to feature Modern English, Bow Wow Wow
Totally Tubular Festival tour to feature Modern English, Bow Wow Wow
Britney Spears shuts down album rumors, says she'll 'never' return to music
Britney Spears shuts down album rumors, says she'll 'never' return to music
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement