Rick Astley (L) and Rylan are headlining a New Year's Eve celebration this weekend. Photo courtesy of the BBC

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Never Gonna Give You Up" and "Together Forever" singer Rick Astley is set to host a New Year's Eve celebration for the BBC on Sunday at the Camden Roundhouse in London. Helping Astley ring in 2024 will be Sharleen Spiteri, Rylan and The House Gospel Choir. Advertisement

The program will begin at 11:30 pm GMT.

Astley's latest album Are We There Yet? was released in October and features the singles "Dippin My Feet" and "Never Gonna Stop."

Astley is slated to promote the record with a new tour in 2024.