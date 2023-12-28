1 of 3 | Maia Mitchell plays Callie Foster on "Good Trouble." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Freeform is giving a glimpse of Good Trouble Season 5, Part 2. The network shared a trailer for the show's final episodes Wednesday featuring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez. Advertisement

Good Trouble is a spinoff of The Fosters following sisters Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) as they live in Los Angeles.

In the final episodes, Callie prepares for her wedding to Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) while dealing with drama with her future in-laws.

Meanwhile, Mariana is caught in a love triangle with Evan (T.J. Linnard) and Joaquin (Brian Craig), while also contending with the cult leader Silas (Graham Sibley).

The cast also features Josh Pence, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Sarunas J. Jackson, Booboo Stewart, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Kara Wang, Priscilla Quintana and Carina Conti.

Good Trouble and Cruel Summer were canceled at Freeform earlier this month.