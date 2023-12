Nicole Franzel won "Big Brother: Reindeer Games" Thursday night. Photo courtesy of CBS

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Big Brother Season 18 winner Nicole Franzel was crowned the winner of CBS' Big Brother: Reindeer Games on Thursday night. Franzel beat out Cody Calafiore, Frankie Grande, Taylor Hale, Cameron Hardin, Britney Haynes, Xavier Prather, Josh Martinez and Danielle Reyes for the honor -- and the $100,000 grand prize. Advertisement

"I doubted myself, but I'm never doing that again," Franzel said.

"I'm so excited for the grand prize, $100K. There's no feeling like this in the entire world. This really is the merriest time of year!"'

The six-episode, holiday-themed competition premiered on Dec. 11 and brought back nine former Big Brother contestants for the new challenges.