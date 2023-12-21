Singer, actor Ne-Yo wins 'Masked Singer' Season 10

1 of 5 | Music artist Ne-Yo was crowned the winner of "The Masked Singer" Season 10 Wednesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Ne-Yo -- dressed as a cow -- was crowned the Season 10 winner of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night. SPOILER ALERT #CowMask is...#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/xLJMBYcVfe— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 21, 2023 Advertisement

Dukes of Hazzard icon John Schneider, who wore a doughnut costume, was the runner-up, while Pretty Little Liars alum Janel Parrish, disguised as a gazelle, came in third and "I Try" singer Macy Gray, decked out as a sea queen, finished fourth.

Other stars cut from the competition earlier this season include rock 'n' roll legend John Oates, singer-songwriter Keyshia Cole, rapper Ginuwine, Skid Row rocker Sebastian Bach, former boy bander Ashley Parker Angel, NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest, tennis great Billie Jean King, reality TV personalities Luann de Lesseps and Tom Sandoval, and actors Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey and Michael Rapaport.

Nick Cannon was the show's host, and the judges were Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.