Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 20, 2023 / 5:30 AM

'Percy Jackson' cast says Disney+ series captures magic of much-loved books

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and Walker Scobell can be seen in the fantasy series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." Photo courtesy of Disney+
1 of 4 | Left to right, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and Walker Scobell can be seen in the fantasy series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." Photo courtesy of Disney+

NEW YORK, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The stars of the new Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, said it was crucial to them to incorporate what book fans love about the characters, while also bringing their own personalities to the roles.

Set to premiere Wednesday, the show is based on Rick Riordan's best-selling fantasy novels about the titular tween (played by Walker Scobell, 14), who discovers he is a demi-god after the death of his human mother.

Advertisement

Percy is then sent to Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for the super-powered children of deities and humans, where he makes fast friends with Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri, 17).

"We kind of tried to ground it a little bit more in real life. I think that it's really important to remember that he's still a 12-year-old kid," Walker told UPI in a recent virtual press conference, referring to how Percy has been played before in films as a teenager.

Advertisement

Leah, 14, said she wanted her Annabeth Chase to be a mix of the literary version of her heroine and her "natural self."

"I have a goofy side of me, but I also have that straightforward, serious, 'Let's get straight to the point [side],'" Leah added.

"Mr. Rick told us to be ourselves when we film this, so, I think that's what made the chemistry really good between all of us."

Aryan agreed.

"What I really liked about Grover is that he kind of starts out skittish, a little cowardly," Aryan said.

"[But] Grover kind of comes out of his shell a little bit more and is more willing to kind of throw himself in front of danger to protect the people that he cares about."

Walker -- who, like his co-stars, was a die-hard fan of the books before the show began -- called the experience of seeing the camp all set up in real life "surreal."

"It was really weird being there because you've been imagining it for so long and finally getting to see it is like, 'It's not real,' you know?" he said.

Leah described the show as the rare screen adaptation that faithfully recreates the magic felt by those reading the books.

Advertisement

"I've never seen somebody bring so much detail from a book," she said.

"When they were first like, 'OK, we're gonna bring you to Camp Half-Blood,' I was like, 'OK, cool.' And when I went there, I walked out feeling like I actually lived in that book. It was very, very surprising and very unimaginable."

The trio enjoyed working with a mostly kid cast since most of their earlier projects required them to act opposite adults.

"It's certainly made it a lot more fun because there's more kids on set," Walker said.

"I love working with adults," The Adam Project alum added. "They're great. But sometimes it's fun to have someone your own age there, like Leah or Aryan."

According to co-showrunner Jonathan Steinberg, it was easy to forget how young the actors were because they seemed so professional.

"Not just showing up for work and not just working hard, but handling really complex emotional stuff that I think is hard for any actor," he said. "It's a story about what it's like to hurt people you love, what it's like to be in a complicated relationship with a parent."

Advertisement

Co-showrunner Dan Shotz noted these youthful collaborators also brought a contagious enthusiasm to the production.

"Even though they were such pros the entire time, they just brought such a joy to the making of it, to the set, being silly, having a good time, coming with the greatest energy every day," Shots said.

"The entire crew just felt it and was having a ball the entire time we were making it."

Steinberg said the cast and crew wanted to be "extremely respectful" of the source material, which was penned by Riordan, who serves an executive producer on the show.

"You also, at the same time, have to not be afraid of it," Steinberg added.

"You commit to telling a story about this kid and trying to figure out how he and his friends are going to get through this and making the story work on its own two feet," he said. "It's a constant balancing act."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham to star in Prime Video action comedy
TV // 16 hours ago
Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham to star in Prime Video action comedy
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham will play best friends in an untitled series from Tessa Coates at Prime Video.
Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson end-of-year special gets trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson end-of-year special gets trailer
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The "2023 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson" special is coming to Peacock.
Angela Bassett to play president in 'Zero Day' series
TV // 18 hours ago
Angela Bassett to play president in 'Zero Day' series
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens and Bill Camp will star with Robert DeNiro and Lizzy Caplan in the Netflix thriller "Zero Day."
British Airways reverses plan to drop Jewish comedy 'Hapless'
TV // 18 hours ago
British Airways reverses plan to drop Jewish comedy 'Hapless'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- British Airways on Tuesday reversed its decision to pull the Jewish comedy Hapless from its in-flight entertainment service amid the Israel-Hamas war.
'The Buccaneers': Apple TV+ renews period drama for Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Buccaneers': Apple TV+ renews period drama for Season 2
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "The Buccaneers," a series based on the Edith Wharton novel, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Expats' trailer: Nicole Kidman experiences tragedy in Hong Kong
TV // 20 hours ago
'Expats' trailer: Nicole Kidman experiences tragedy in Hong Kong
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Expats," a new series created by Lulu Wang and starring Nicole Kidman, is coming to Prime Video.
'La Brea' survivors dodge T-rex, Stegosaurus, crocs and more
TV // 1 day ago
'La Brea' survivors dodge T-rex, Stegosaurus, crocs and more
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- NBC released the first full trailer for "La Brea" Season 3 on Monday. The show returns for its final season Jan. 9.
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
TV // 1 day ago
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
NEW YORK, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the gay pirate rom-com, "Our Flag Means Death," wrapped in late October, but on any given day, the HBO show and its stars can still be seen trending on social media.
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
TV // 1 day ago
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Warrior," a martial arts series based on a concept by Bruce Lee, won't return for Season 4 on Max.
'Beacon 23': Stephan James series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Beacon 23': Stephan James series renewed for Season 2
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Beacon 23," a sci-fi mystery thriller starring Stephan James, will return for a second season on MGM+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Celine Dion has lost control of muscles amid health battle, says sister
Celine Dion has lost control of muscles amid health battle, says sister
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement