TV
Dec. 15, 2023 / 8:25 AM

Stanley Tucci to headline 'Heart of Italy' food docu-series for NatGeo

By Karen Butler
Stanley Tucci is heading back to Italy for a new NatGeo food series. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | Stanley Tucci is heading back to Italy for a new NatGeo food series. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- National Geographic has announced production will begin next month on Tucci: The Heart of Italy, a 10-part food docu-series starring Emmy winner Stanley Tucci.

"National Geographic is all about adventure and exploration, and I am honored to take viewers once again to explore Italy through the lens of food," Tucci said in a statement Thursday.

"In Italy's many distinct regions there is always something new to discover and I'm more than excited to begin the process in partnership with BBC Studios."

Throughout the show, the Big Night and Devil Wears Prada actor is expected to chat with professional chefs, amateur cooks, farmers, fishermen, winemakers, brewers, and other people who love food as much as he does.

"National Geographic is the perfect home for Stanley to share his knowledge and passion for Italy's people, food and culture," said Tom McDonald, executive vice president of global factual and unscripted projects at National Geographic.

"Our programming is all about inspiring a deeper connection to the world. With Stanley as their guide, audiences will be transported to places and to flavors they've never experienced before."

Tucci previously starred in two seasons of the docu-series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, for CNN from 2021-22.

Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds attend New York screening of Stanley Tucci's 'Final Portrait'

Writer and director Stanley Tucci | License Photo

