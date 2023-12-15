Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 15, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Alan Ritchson: Jack's past catches up to him in 'Reacher' S2

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Shaun Sipos, Serinda Swan, Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten star in the action-drama, "Reacher." Photo courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 5 | Left to right, Shaun Sipos, Serinda Swan, Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten star in the action-drama, "Reacher." Photo courtesy of Prime Video

NEW YORK, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Smallville and Titans alum Alan Ritchson says that the title character of his action-drama, Reacher, is forced to question his solitary life as a drifter when he learns his old friends are in trouble in Season 2.

"Reacher is still Reacher. He's the wanderer he always will be, but his past catches up to him in Season 2," Ritchson told UPI in a recent Zoom interview, ahead of the show's return Friday on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Suspicious of technology and authority, Reacher is a Robin Hood-type antihero who generally travels by bus from town to town, living off the grid, helping strangers in trouble and solving crimes.

New episodes of the show are based on Lee Child's bestselling novel, Bad Luck and Trouble, and follow Reacher as he reunites with his former unit of U.S. Army police investigators to hunt down those who tortured and murdered several of their friends.

Advertisement

Reacher's crack team includes private detective Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) -- the only constant in his life, but still someone he only sees occasionally; forensic accountant Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), his current love interest; and assassin-turned-family man David O'Donnell (Shaun Sipos).

"The stakes are much much higher for him to keep everybody alive and well," Ritchson said, explaining how this story line differs from when he assists people he just meets after arriving in new towns.

"This unit that he assembled -- the 110th, in the military, while on active duty -- [was] the best of the best that he could find at the time," the 41-year-old actor added. "That familiarity really breeds a level of responsibility that he has to them."

Reacher realizes what he is missing as he catches up with veterans who have gotten married and started careers and families since he saw them years earlier.

Whether he has regrets about not staying in one place too long "is a question he is directly asked as he is reminiscing with his former team and seeing the roots they are laying down and what their lives look like as adults," Ritchson said.

Advertisement

"The response is ambiguously open-ended. It's open for interpretation. What do you want for him as an audience?" he added.

Even though Reacher only sees Neagley every couple of years, she is a constant in his life and he trusts her completely.

The relationship is a special one, Ritchson said.

"How often do we get to enjoy relationships that are not fueled by sexual tension? It's really refreshing and gives us something to aspire to that we can really mutually respect one another in all our quirks, all our weirdness and not have something else going on," he said.

Sten described Neagley as a sniper whose fighting skills and martial arts training make her essential on a mission.

She read Child's Reacher books to prepare for her role and was happy to carry over and develop in Season 2 the character work she began in Season 1.

The actress' goals were "diving deeper, trying to get under the shell and find the humanity in her," Sten said, adding it seemed important to find out why Neagley does what she does and who she is on an emotional level.

"We don't see her operate in that space at all, so, for me, that's what I gravitate to," she said. "It's so lovely to play with that dichotomy of heart and this quirky and endearing, almost like this childlike behavior, with the badass-murder-Army-killer person. It's a good dynamic.

Advertisement

Reacher also is not just an expert fighter and physically fit ex-soldier, but he also is a brilliant strategist and problem solver.

A lot of Reacher's knowledge comes from life on the road, but not all of it.

"I don't think you can be an everyman and 'MacGyver' every situation unless you have a great understanding of other people's worlds. I think you either wander like he does or you experience it through books," Ritchson said.

The Reacher character is an avatar for the author of the books on which the TV show is based, the actor surmised.

"He brags to me about his 8-foot couch, on which he can fully recline, even though he is 6-foot-5 and he enjoys a book a day [on it]," Ritchson said.

"He said the only time he wouldn't read a book every day was when he would take three months off to write a Reacher novel and, even then, he would break it up with certain books to help keep the juices flowing."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne's 'Platonic' renewed for Season 2
TV // 11 hours ago
Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne's 'Platonic' renewed for Season 2
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it has renewed "Platonic" for a second season. The show stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen.
Lisa Kudrow joins Ray Romano in 'No Good Deed'
TV // 12 hours ago
Lisa Kudrow joins Ray Romano in 'No Good Deed'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the second cast member for the comedy "No Good Deed." Lisa Kudrow joins Ray Romano in the series.
'Girls5eva' Season 3 premieres March on Netflix
TV // 14 hours ago
'Girls5eva' Season 3 premieres March on Netflix
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for Season 3 of "Gilrs5eva" on Thursday, the first new season produced by Netflix.
'Curb Your Enthusiasm': Larry David comedy to end with Season 12
TV // 15 hours ago
'Curb Your Enthusiasm': Larry David comedy to end with Season 12
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will return for a 12th and final season on HBO in February.
'The New Look' photos introduce Glenn Close as Carmel Snow
TV // 15 hours ago
'The New Look' photos introduce Glenn Close as Carmel Snow
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Glenn Close will play former Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Carmel Snow in the Apple TV+ fashion drama "The New Look."
'RuPaul's Drag Race': Charlize Theron, Becky G among Season 16 guest judges
TV // 16 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race': Charlize Theron, Becky G among Season 16 guest judges
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron, Becky G, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini and other stars will appear as guest judges in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 16.
'Good Omens' to return for third and final season
TV // 17 hours ago
'Good Omens' to return for third and final season
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Good Omens," a fantasy series based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel, was renewed for Season 3 at Prime Video.
Keegan-Michael Key to host NFL Honors awards special
TV // 18 hours ago
Keegan-Michael Key to host NFL Honors awards special
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keegan-Michael Key will host the 13th annual NFL Honors awards special in February.
John Oates, Keyshia Cole eliminated from 'Masked Singer' S10
TV // 1 day ago
John Oates, Keyshia Cole eliminated from 'Masked Singer' S10
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll legend John Oates and singer-songwriter Keyshia Cole were eliminated from "The Masked Singer" Season 10 Wednesday night.
'Masterchef Junior' Season 9 premieres March 4 on Fox
TV // 1 day ago
'Masterchef Junior' Season 9 premieres March 4 on Fox
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Fox announced the premiere date for "Masterchef Junior" Season 9 on Wednesday. Look for the show March 4 on Fox and March 5 on Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
'Quantum Leap' stars embraced Season 2 changes
'Quantum Leap' stars embraced Season 2 changes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement