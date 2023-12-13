John Oates, Keyshia Cole eliminated from 'Masked Singer' S10

1 of 5 | Daryl Hall (L) and John Oates hold replica plaques during an unveiling ceremony honoring the singing duo with the 2,587th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2016. Oates was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll legend John Oates and singer-songwriter Keyshia Cole were eliminated from The Masked Singer Season 10 Wednesday night.

Oates was dressed as an anteater, while Cole wore a candelabra costume for the Fox series.

Other stars cut from the competition this season include rapper Ginuwine, Skid Row rocker Sebastian Bach, former boy bander Ashley Parker Angel, NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest, tennis great Billie Jean King, reality TV personalities Luann de Lesseps and Tom Sandoval, and actors Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey and Michael Rapaport.

Nick Cannon is the show's host, and the judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.