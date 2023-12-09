Advertisement
TV
Dec. 9, 2023 / 12:28 PM

TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'

By Karen Butler
Bob Odenkirk's "Lucky Hank" has been canceled after one season on AMC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Bob Odenkirk's "Lucky Hank" has been canceled after one season on AMC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Several TV shows were canceled on Friday.

Deadline.com reported that the upcoming seventh season of ABC's Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Station 19, starring Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George, will be its last.

"For seven seasons Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy's incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling," Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a statement.

"With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show's milestone 100th episode."

The Hollywood Reporter said Bob Odenkirk's and Mireille Enos' AMC drama, Lucky Hank, won't be back for a second season.

"We're proud of Lucky Hank and thankful for the work of everyone who brought this unique, playful and deeply human show to viewers, from the talented creative team to our partners at Sony and, of course, Bob, Mireille and the entire cast and crew," AMC said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with a second season, but we are glad these eight episodes exist on AMC+ and will continue to find new fans -- or be seen again by viewers who come back to spend more time with Hank, Lily and the entertaining cast of characters at Railton College."

TVLine said The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble led by Cierra Ramirez will end with its fifth season and Cruel Summer with Sadie Stanley won't get a third season.

Both shows are seen on Freeform right now, but high costs and low ratings are being blamed for their cancellations.

