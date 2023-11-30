Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 30, 2023 / 5:00 AM

'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'

By Fred Topel
Bruce Campbell hosts "Discontinued." Photo courtesy of Nacelle, Maximum Effort and Fubo
1 of 2 | Bruce Campbell hosts "Discontinued." Photo courtesy of Nacelle, Maximum Effort and Fubo

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Host Bruce Campbell said Discontinued, premiering Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on Fubo's Maximum Effort channel, will remind viewers of forgotten products. Each episode profiles several that once were popular, but no longer are produced.

"We forget everything," Campbell told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "This show's a little bit of a reminder of some of the things that we just threw out the window and discarded. This show could also be called Discarded."

Advertisement

Campbell said even celebrities can be forgotten by new generations.

"Ask somebody the name Mickey Mantle," Campbell said. "They're like, 'Oh, who's Mickey Mantle?'"

The first episode of Discontinued includes Furby dolls, Blackberry devices and the TV show Legends of the Hidden Temple. Campbell said that technology can become obsolete when a competitor develops a more advanced model, like the iPhone.

Advertisement

"It was fine that the Blackberry went away," Campbell said. "It was a great device at the time, but they just were passed by -- by other phones doing other stuff."

Some toys did not even enjoy the brief success Furbys had. Future episodes, which move to Wednesdays at 9 p.m., discuss Barbie's pregnant Midge doll, who was a character in this year's Barbie movie.

Campbell said he was not surprised Midge was discontinued, as the idea of a pregnant children's doll only worked "on paper, maybe."

Discontinued also touches on closed theme parks, like New Jersey's notorious Action Park. The documentary Class Action Park also profiled the park's closure due to devastating injuries suffered by attendees.

"They called it Traction Park because of how many people got injured there," Campbell said. "That had to be discontinued not because it wasn't popular. It was too popular. It was just too dangerous."

Profiling discontinued TV shows reminded Campbell of some of his own credits. Though Burn Notice lasted seven seasons, others like The Adventures of Brisco County Jr. only lasted one from 1993 - 1994.

"Everything gets discontinued for a reason, mostly ratings," Campbell said. "It's funny, we were the lead-in to X-Files and then X-Files was the one that took off."

Advertisement

One of Campbell's franchises that is in no danger of being discontinued is Evil Dead. Though Campbell's series Ash Vs. Evil Dead ended after three seasons, Campbell produced the successful Evil Dead Rise movie this year.

"You can never kill Evil Dead because it's already dead," Campbell joked. "How do you kill the dead?"

Campbell starred in the first three films directed by childhood friend Sam Raimi starting in 1981. Now, Campbell says he and Raimi enjoy finding new filmmakers to pick up the horror mantle.

"We have two more planned in the hopper," Campbell said.

Campbell confirmed he would remain behind the scenes of future Evil Dead projects. His character, Ash, did indeed retire with the TV series.

"The old chainsaw has been hung up," Campbell said. "I'm a producer on these and it keeps us plenty busy corralling these new filmmakers."

Hosting Discontinued also reminds Campbell of his early days as a working actor. While struggling to establish himself in movies and television, he hosted industrial videos that the public never saw, earning his Screen Actors Guild card in the process.

Advertisement

"Doing training films for car companies, teaching car salesmen about the interior of cars, they're feeding you a script and you're looking at a teleprompter," Campbell said. "It's an acquired skill, but I'm glad I acquired it a hell of a long time ago."

With up to 40 topics covered in 10 episodes of Discontinued, Campbell hopes to do more seasons. That is, if Discontinued itself doesn't get canceled.

"Discontinued could be discontinued," Campbell said. "There's always a hope to do more."

Read More

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
TV // 3 hours ago
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Obliterated," on Netflix Thursday, successfully combines exciting action with raunchy gross-out comedy.
'Bob Hearts Abishola' ending with fifth season
TV // 14 hours ago
'Bob Hearts Abishola' ending with fifth season
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- CBS announced the fifth season of "Bob Hearts Abishola" will be its last. The show returns Feb. 12 with the series finale airing May 13.
'Godfather of Harlem': Forest Whitaker series renewed for Season 4
TV // 16 hours ago
'Godfather of Harlem': Forest Whitaker series renewed for Season 4
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "Godfather of Harlem," a crime drama starring Forest Whitaker, will return for a fourth season on MGM+.
Demi Lovato welcomes Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel in holiday special
TV // 16 hours ago
Demi Lovato welcomes Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel in holiday special
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Roku Channel released the trailer for "A Very Demi Holiday Special" on Wednesday. Demi Lovato hosts the musical variety special, premiering Dec. 8.
Jamie Lynn Spears exits 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'
TV // 17 hours ago
Jamie Lynn Spears exits 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears has left "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" on "medical grounds."
'The Sandman': Netflix resumes production on Season 2
TV // 18 hours ago
'The Sandman': Netflix resumes production on Season 2
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "The Sandman," a fantasy series based on the Neil Gaiman comic book, has resumed production on Season 2.
'Shogun' series to premiere in February
TV // 19 hours ago
'Shogun' series to premiere in February
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "Shōgun," an FX adaptation of the James Clavell novel, is coming to Hulu in February.
'The Gold' with Hugh Bonneville renewed for Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Gold' with Hugh Bonneville renewed for Season 2
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "The Gold," a drama series starring Hugh Bonneville and Tom Cullen, will return for a second season on BBC One.
David Thewlis: Fagin mixes parental instincts with criminality in 'Artful Dodger'
TV // 20 hours ago
David Thewlis: Fagin mixes parental instincts with criminality in 'Artful Dodger'
NEW YORK, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- David Thewlis and Damon Herriman told UPI they were immediately intrigued by the wild adventures imagined for some of English literature's best-known characters in their new drama, "The Artful Dodger."
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
TV // 1 day ago
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg discussed the complications created by C. Thomas Howell's willingness to go fully nude in the action-comedy "Obliterated," premiering Thursday on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Jon Hamm on wedding to Anna Osceola: 'Man, it was great'
Jon Hamm on wedding to Anna Osceola: 'Man, it was great'
'Cheers,' 'ER' actor Frances Sternhagen dies at 93
'Cheers,' 'ER' actor Frances Sternhagen dies at 93
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement