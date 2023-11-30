Trending
Nov. 30, 2023 / 1:53 PM

'Criminal Record' trailer: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo face off in Apple TV+ series

By Annie Martin
"Criminal Record," a crime thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | "Criminal Record," a crime thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Criminal Record.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime thriller Thursday featuring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo.

Criminal Record is described as "a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London." Capaldi and Jumbo play detectives in "a tug of war over a historic murder conviction."

"An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case -- one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Capaldi and Jumbo's characters face off over the old case.

Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson and Tom Moutchi also star.

Criminal Record is created and written by Paul Rutman (Vera), with Jim Loach as director. Rutman also executive produces with Capaldi and Jumbo.

Criminal Record will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 10 on Apple TV+.

Capaldi is known for Doctor Who, while Jumbo starred on The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

