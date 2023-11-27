Trending
Nov. 27, 2023 / 10:01 AM / Updated at 10:57 AM

Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran

By Annie Martin
Lilly Singh will executive produce "Arzu," a new series based on the Riva Razdan novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Lilly Singh will executive produce "Arzu," a new series based on the Riva Razdan novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lilly Singh is developing a new series based on the Riva Razdan novel Arzu.

Blink49 Studios and Singh's Unicorn Island Productions said in a press release Monday that they have teamed up on the show.

Arzu is written by Geetika Lizardi (Bridgerton) and will star Charithra Chandran, an actress known for playing Edwina Sharma on Bridgerton.

Arzu is described as a "sexy drama" following "a brilliant, young heiress who escapes scandal in Mumbai and lands in New York City."

"But while training to enter into glamorous Manhattan society, Arzu risks throwing it all away for the adventure of living life on her own terms," an official synopsis reads.

Singh will executive produce with Lizardi, Chandran, Polly Auritt, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin. Lizardi also serves as showrunner.

"Arzu exemplifies the very essence of our initial collaboration with Lilly and Unicorn Island Productions," Newman said in a statement. "We're thrilled to welcome Charithra as our lead actress who brings depth and charisma to the project as well as to be working alongside Geetika to adapt this captivating narrative for television."

"Arzu is an inspiring story about a woman who rejects societal norms in favor of her own passions and pursuits. It's sexy, surprising, and subverts the limited South Asian stereotypes we've grown all too accustomed to seeing. Geetika and Charithra are a dream team, and alongside Blink49, we can't wait to share this story with audiences around the world," Singh added.

Singh is a writer, comedian and television personality who came to fame on YouTube under the name IISuperwomanII. She hosted the NBC late-night talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh from 2019 to 2021.

