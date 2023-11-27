Trending
TV
Nov. 27, 2023 / 1:37 PM

'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan

By Annie Martin
"Glee" actor Darren Criss will have a guest role on "Hazbin Hotel." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | "Glee" actor Darren Criss will have a guest role on "Hazbin Hotel." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Hazbin Hotel is coming to Prime Video in January.

Amazon shared a premiere date, Jan. 19, and guest stars for the adult animated musical comedy in a press release Monday.

Hazbin Hotel hails from Vivienne Medrano, A24 and Fox Entertainment's Bento Box Entertainment. The series is created by Medrano and is based on her animated pilot, released on YouTube in 2019.

The voice cast includes Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle and Joel Perez.

Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller and Jessica Vosk will have guest roles.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.

After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, Charlie "opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be 'checking out' into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the 'Radio Demon' reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality," an official synopsis reads.

The series features original music and lyrics from Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg.

Amazon announced a two-season order for Hazbin Hotel in September.

