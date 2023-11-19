Advertisement
TV
Nov. 19, 2023

Emma Stone to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 2

By Karen Butler
Emma Stone is set to host the Dec. 2 edition of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Emma Stone is set to host the Dec. 2 edition of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has been booked to guest host Saturday Night Live on Dec. 2.

She previously appeared on the sketch-comedy series in 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2019.

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will provide the musical entertainment for her next episode.

Jason Momoa guest hosted this weekend's show in New York.

Next weekend's post-Thanksgiving episode will be a repeat.

