Emma Stone to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 2

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has been booked to guest host Saturday Night Live on Dec. 2. She previously appeared on the sketch-comedy series in 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2019. Advertisement

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will provide the musical entertainment for her next episode.

Jason Momoa guest hosted this weekend's show in New York.

Next weekend's post-Thanksgiving episode will be a repeat.