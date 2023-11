1 of 5 | Metta Sandiford-Artest was revealed to be the voice inside the "cuddle monster" costume for Season 10 of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest became the latest celebrity eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday. The athlete wore the "cuddle monster" costume to sing "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" and "Can't Stop the Feeling" on Season 10 of the Fox competition series. Advertisement

Nick Cannon

Jenny McCarthy

is the show's host, and the judges areWahlberg,and

Other stars cut from the competition in Season 10 include tennis great Billie Jean King, reality TV personalities Luann de Lesseps and Tom Sandoval, and actors Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey and Michael Rapaport.