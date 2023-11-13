Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 13, 2023 / 1:29 PM

Bobby Berk to leave 'Queer Eye' after Season 8

By Annie Martin
Bobby Berk (L), pictured with Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown, from left to right, will exit "Queer Eye." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Bobby Berk (L), pictured with Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown, from left to right, will exit "Queer Eye." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Queer Eye star Bobby Berk is leaving the Netflix series.

The television personality announced Monday that he's made the difficult but "necessary" decision to exit the show after Season 8.

Advertisement

Berk, the resident design expert on Queer Eye, has starred with Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France since the series premiere in 2018. The show follows the group as they help transform the lives of individuals in different U.S. cities.

Berk shared news of his exit in a post on Instagram.

"The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design," the star wrote.

"I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that I will truly carry with me for the rest of my life," he added.

Advertisement

Berk voiced his gratitude to "the die-hard fans of Queer Eye" and the "wonderful, amazing, and brave heroes" that have appeared on the show throughout the years.

"It's with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon," he said. "I love you all so so much and I'll meet you in Nola for one final season."

Brown reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, "My heart is broken that season 8 will be @bobby's last on Queer Eye! He is magic in what he designs and how he makes us all feel."

Advertisement

Queer Eye Season 8 will take place in New Orleans. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Giancarlo Esposito is back in action as 'Parish'
TV // 34 seconds ago
Giancarlo Esposito is back in action as 'Parish'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- AMC released the first trailer for the upcoming series "Parish." Giancarlo Esposito stars in the series coming next year.
Timothee Chalamet hosts 'SNL,' sings about SAG-AFTRA strike
TV // 1 day ago
Timothee Chalamet hosts 'SNL,' sings about SAG-AFTRA strike
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "Wonka" and "Dune" star Timothee Chalamet hosted "Saturday Night Live" for a second time this weekend.
Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony to air on CBS Dec. 15
TV // 2 days ago
Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony to air on CBS Dec. 15
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air on CBS Dec. 15.
Anthony Anderson and mom to host 'We Are Family'
TV // 2 days ago
Anthony Anderson and mom to host 'We Are Family'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Fox announced Friday that Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, have signed on to host the music game show, "We Are Family," premiering Jan. 3.
'Arcane' Season 2 coming to Netflix in November 2024
TV // 3 days ago
'Arcane' Season 2 coming to Netflix in November 2024
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series set in the "League of Legends" universe, will return for a second season on Netflix in 2024.
'Big Brother:' Season 25 winner crowned, holiday special announced
TV // 3 days ago
'Big Brother:' Season 25 winner crowned, holiday special announced
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jag Bains became the first Sikh-American crowned the winner of the CBS competition series, "Big Brother," on Thursday night.
No 'Good Doctor' spinoff, Season 2 of 'Rookie: Feds' for ABC
TV // 3 days ago
No 'Good Doctor' spinoff, Season 2 of 'Rookie: Feds' for ABC
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- ABC has decided not to bring back "Rookie: Feds" for a second season or move forward with "The Good Lawyer," a planned spinoff of its hit medical drama, "The Good Doctor."
Starz confirms new 'Spartacus' series reviving villain Ashur
TV // 3 days ago
Starz confirms new 'Spartacus' series reviving villain Ashur
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Starz greenlit "Spartacus: House of Ashur" on Thursday. The new series in the "Spartacus" universe brings Ashur (Nick Tarabay) back from the dead.
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' teaser shows live-action Aang, fire lords
TV // 3 days ago
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' teaser shows live-action Aang, fire lords
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix released the teaser trailer for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Thursday. The live-action series premieres Feb. 22.
'Death and Other Details' pics show boatload of murder suspects
TV // 4 days ago
'Death and Other Details' pics show boatload of murder suspects
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the premiere date for its mystery series "Death and Other Details" on Thursday. The show starring Violett Beene and Mandy Patinkin premieres Jan. 16.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates birth of sixth child: '3 boys, 3 girls.... Done'
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates birth of sixth child: '3 boys, 3 girls.... Done'
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
'Euphoria,' 'Idol' producer Kevin Turen dead at 44
'Euphoria,' 'Idol' producer Kevin Turen dead at 44
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement