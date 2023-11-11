Advertisement
Nov. 11, 2023 / 10:12 AM

Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony to air on CBS Dec. 15

By Karen Butler
Valerie Bertinelli holds up her Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Culinary Host and Outstanding Culinary Program backstage in the press room at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Valerie Bertinelli holds up her Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Culinary Host and Outstanding Culinary Program backstage in the press room at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air on CBS Dec. 15.

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight are to host the gala at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

The Daytime Emmys honor excellence in soap operas, talk, game, legal and culinary shows, and children's programming that air before the evening primetime hours.

All My Children legend Susan Lucci will be presented with the event's Lifetime Achievement Award.

"We are pleased to set this new date with CBS for the Daytime Emmys to celebrate our Golden Anniversary," Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said in a statement Friday.

"We know the loyal fans of daytime television have waited patiently to properly honor and recognize all of the deserving nominees and we look forward to the celebration we have all been waiting for."

Daytime dramas General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless lead the field with 19, 14 and 11 Emmy nods apiece going into the competition.

The prize presentation was initially scheduled for June, but had to be postponed due to the four-month-long Writers Guild of America strike, which eventually ended in September, and the Screen Actors Guild work stoppage, which didn't wrap until this past week.

