'Big Brother:' Season 25 winner crowned, holiday special announced

"Big Brother" host Julie Chen Moonves (L) and Season 25 winner Jag Bains. Photo courtesy of CBS

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jag Bains became the first Sikh-American crowned the winner of the CBS competition series, Big Brother, on Thursday night. The 25-year-old truck company owner earned $750,000 when he beat fellow finalist Matt Klotz -- the show's first deaf contestant -- for the top Season 25 honor. Advertisement

"I am the most dominant, masterful, and strategic player in this house," Bains declared during the finale. "This has been the greatest experience of my life."

The show isolates and constantly records the movements of a group of strangers, who must complete challenges and form alliances to advance in the game.

Bains told EW.com after the show aired that he wasn't demonstrating cockiness when he spoke about his strategies and skills.

"I get really passionate. Really passionate. And I've always said you should advocate for yourself. And that was me truly advocating for myself. That's a hundred days of buildup for this one moment," Bains said.

"I was like: 'Look, if they vote for me because they respect that gameplay, then they'll vote for me. And if they don't, at least I stood up for myself and maybe I didn't win because of that, but that's okay.' I don't want to regret my speeches or my answers ever."

CBS also announced that nine former Big Brother contestants -- including someone from Season 25 -- will appear in a six-episode, holiday-themed competition called Big Brother Reindeer Games, starting Dec. 11.

"Fly on The Wall is excited to bring a new competition series to the Big Brother Universe and get a chance to ring in the holidays with some of our most memorable houseguests," executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a joint statement.

The winner will go home with a $100,000 grand prize.

And that's our season!! Congrats and thank you to our #BB25 houseguests! Drop your one word reaction to finale night! pic.twitter.com/AM0DRlrWcn— Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 10, 2023