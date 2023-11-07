Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 7, 2023 / 11:52 AM / Updated at 12:34 AM

'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman takes on rogue MI5 team in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb in "Slow Horses" Season 3. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 4 | Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb in "Slow Horses" Season 3. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Slow Horses Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Gary Oldman.

Advertisement

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. The show follows the Slow Horses, "a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House."

Season 3 adapts Real Tigers, the third book in Herron's series. The trailer shows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), "the brilliant but misanthropic leader" of the Slow Horses, and his team take on rogue MI5 agents.

"In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House of of MI5 itself," an official synopsis reads.

Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosaline Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce also star.

Advertisement

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù and Katherine Waterston join the cast in Season 3.

Apple TV+ shared first-look photos for the season in September.

Slow Horses Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 29.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Artful Dodger' trailer: Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays 'Oliver Twist' pickpocket
TV // 9 hours ago
'The Artful Dodger' trailer: Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays 'Oliver Twist' pickpocket
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "The Artful Dodger," a new series based on the "Oliver Twist" character, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
'Shogun' teaser shows Cosmo Jarvis wash up in Japan
TV // 10 hours ago
'Shogun' teaser shows Cosmo Jarvis wash up in Japan
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Shōgun," a a new series starring Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, is coming to FX on Hulu.
House of Avalon will return for 'Avalon TV' Season 2
TV // 10 hours ago
House of Avalon will return for 'Avalon TV' Season 2
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- World of Wonder renewed the variety series "Avalon TV" starring the House of Avalon collective on Tuesday. The season finale streams Monday.
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
TV // 14 hours ago
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Reacher," an action series starring Alan Ritchson, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'House' to stream on Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
'House' to stream on Hulu
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- All eight seasons of "House," a medical drama starring Hugh Laurie, are coming to Hulu.
'The Velveteen Rabbit' trailer brings beloved children's book to life
TV // 1 day ago
'The Velveteen Rabbit' trailer brings beloved children's book to life
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "The Velveteen Rabbit," a live-action and animated special featuring Helena Bonham Carter, is coming to Apple TV+.
TV review: 'Murder at the End of the World' a compelling mystery with relevant twist
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Murder at the End of the World' a compelling mystery with relevant twist
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "A Murder at the End of the World," premiering Nov. 14 on Hulu, layers relevant themes of A.I. and wealth distribution in a tech-savvy mystery that keeps you guessing.
'Dancing with the Stars' to feature Taylor Swift night Nov. 21
TV // 1 day ago
'Dancing with the Stars' to feature Taylor Swift night Nov. 21
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32 contestants will take part in a Taylor Swift-themed night on Nov. 21.
'The Bear': Jeremy Allen White series renewed for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bear': Jeremy Allen White series renewed for Season 3
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama starring Jeremy Allen White, will return for a third season on FX.
Showrunner: 'Bass Reeves' remarkable true story about triumph of human spirit
TV // 2 days ago
Showrunner: 'Bass Reeves' remarkable true story about triumph of human spirit
NEW YORK, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- "Ray Donovan" and "Rectify" scribe Chad Feehan told UPI his new period drama, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," celebrates a historical figure many Americans don't know much about.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement