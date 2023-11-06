Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 6, 2023 / 12:01 PM

TV review: 'Murder at the End of the World' a compelling mystery with relevant twist

By Fred Topel
Emma Corrin stars in "A Murder at the End of the World." Photo courtesy of FX
1 of 5 | Emma Corrin stars in "A Murder at the End of the World." Photo courtesy of FX

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Murder at the End of the World, premiering Nov. 14 on Hulu, is an addictive mystery with something to say about modern technology. Creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have a warning about reliance on AI, but layer it within engrossing characters and plot twists.

Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) has been a hacker since she was a teenager, and accompanied her policeman father to scenes of crimes that she helped solve. Tech mogul Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) invites Darby to one of his retreats at a secret, secluded location.

Advertisement

Darby decides to go because she wants to meet Andy's wife, legendary hacker Lee Anderson (Marling).

The guest list also includes Darby's ex, Bill (Harris Dickinson), astronaut Sian Cruz (Alice Braga), smart city developer Lu Mei (Joan Chen), filmmaker Martin Mitchell (Jermaine Fowler), roboticist Oliver (Ryan J. Haddad) and many others in the technology, business and arts worlds.

Advertisement

The premiere episode has to introduce a lot of characters and the world they're visiting. The visitors also are the first guests at Andy's new hotel in Iceland, equipped with artificial intelligence software named Ray (Edoardo Ballerini).

On the plane and at the dinner table, characters establish themselves memorably. They also get into social discussions. Andy and his guests discuss other issues like excessive wealth, technology, the climate and relationships, all of which will come into play.

The series is off and running by the end of the first episode. One of the guests does die and Darby follows her suspicion that it was a murder.

She uses her computer skills to create distractions and look for clues, and she can hack Andy's system. She uses Ray to talk through the crime scene and toggle his programming to reveal clues.

And yet, the clues are good, old-fashioned, real-world tells. A set of red boot laces Darby saw leads to a process of elimination as both Darby and the audience wait to find out who wears the laces, but it's not as simple as "the killer wore red laces."

Darby enlists other allies as they earn her trust. In each episode, she essentially pairs off with a different guest.

Advertisement

All of the characters are smart people, so each combination leads to an engaging tete-a-tete.

Andy's purpose in the retreat was to elicit feedback on technology he is developing in secret. He welcomes opposing viewpoints, and reveals provocative initiatives that could be devices the viewers are home have to consider in the near future.

The discussions between characters with vested interests in technology and money lead to a poignant indictment of capitalism. The mystery is ultimately a vehicle to explore what these people contribute to society, and whether all of them are pursuing a net good.

The episodes, directed by Marling and Batmanglij, set the investigation in a striking venue, too. The remote compound is handsome, nestled at the bottom of a beautiful, icy valley surrounded by mountains.

This is a standalone limited series, but Darby is definitely a character who could go on to solve more mysteries. Her skills and intellect make her a useful person to have around, and her ability to see through the rich and well-equipped makes her an endearing protagonist.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Dancing with the Stars' to feature Taylor Swift night Nov. 21
TV // 1 hour ago
'Dancing with the Stars' to feature Taylor Swift night Nov. 21
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32 contestants will take part in a Taylor Swift-themed night on Nov. 21.
'The Bear': Jeremy Allen White series renewed for Season 3
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Bear': Jeremy Allen White series renewed for Season 3
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama starring Jeremy Allen White, will return for a third season on FX.
Showrunner: 'Bass Reeves' remarkable true story about triumph of human spirit
TV // 1 day ago
Showrunner: 'Bass Reeves' remarkable true story about triumph of human spirit
NEW YORK, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- "Ray Donovan" and "Rectify" scribe Chad Feehan told UPI his new period drama, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," celebrates a historical figure many Americans don't know much about.
Uncensored 'Real Housewives,' 'Below Deck,' more reunions coming to Peacock
TV // 2 days ago
Uncensored 'Real Housewives,' 'Below Deck,' more reunions coming to Peacock
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that it will stream uncensored reunions of Bravo reality cast members including "Real Housewives," "Below Deck" and "Vandepump" franchises.
Kurt Russell, son Wyatt Russell appear in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' featurette
TV // 2 days ago
Kurt Russell, son Wyatt Russell appear in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' featurette
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and other cast members discuss the Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" in a new video.
'Echo' trailer shows 'pain' and 'rage' of Marvel hero
TV // 2 days ago
'Echo' trailer shows 'pain' and 'rage' of Marvel hero
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Echo," a new Marvel series starring Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
Willie Nelson's 90th birthday special to air on CBS, Paramount+ Dec. 17
TV // 3 days ago
Willie Nelson's 90th birthday special to air on CBS, Paramount+ Dec. 17
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A star-studded special celebrating country music legend Willie Nelson's 90th birthday is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec.17.
'Superman & Lois' ending with Season 4
TV // 3 days ago
'Superman & Lois' ending with Season 4
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The CW announced Thursday that "Superman & Lois" will end with its fourth season. The show returns with 10 new episodes next year.
'Yellowstone' to return in November 2024; two more spinoffs announced
TV // 3 days ago
'Yellowstone' to return in November 2024; two more spinoffs announced
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The second half of the contemporary western "Yellowstone" is scheduled to premiere in November 2024, Paramount announced Thursday.
New 'Prison Break' series in development at Hulu
TV // 3 days ago
New 'Prison Break' series in development at Hulu
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Hulu is working on a new "Prison Break" series with "Mayans MC" showrunner Elgin James.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first child together
Reports: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first child together
Funeral held for Matthew Perry at cemetery near 'Friends' studio
Funeral held for Matthew Perry at cemetery near 'Friends' studio
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
SAG-AFTRA mulling studios' 'last, best and final offer'
SAG-AFTRA mulling studios' 'last, best and final offer'
'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement