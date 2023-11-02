Trending
Nov. 2, 2023 / 2:26 PM

New 'Prison Break' series in development at Hulu

By Annie Martin
Wentworth Miller starred in the original "Prison Break" but is not expected to return for a new series in the works at Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Wentworth Miller starred in the original "Prison Break" but is not expected to return for a new series in the works at Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Hulu is developing a new series in the Prison Break universe.

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday that Hulu is working on the project with Mayans MC showrunner Elgin James.

The original Prison Break was created by Paul Scheuring and had a four-season run on Fox from 2005 to 2009. The series was followed by a TV movie, The Final Break (2009), and a revival that aired in 2017.

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller starred in the original show, which followed two brothers who break out of a state penitentiary.

Deadline confirmed that Hulu is developing the new series.

The new iteration takes place in the world of Prison Break but is not expected to feature any returning characters.

James will write the series and executive produce with Scheuring and original executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz.

Miller, who played Michael Scofield in the original Prison Break, announced in a since-deleted post in November 2020 that he was done with the franchise. The actor, who came out as gay in 2013, explained that he no longer wants "to play straight characters."

