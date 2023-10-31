No Season 3 for 'Joe Pickett' on Paramount+

1 of 3 | Michael Dorman's "Joe Pickett" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Joe Pickett -- a Wyoming drama based on C.J. Box's best-selling novels -- won't return for a third season on Paramount+ Deadline and Variety reported the cancellation news Tuesday. Advertisement

Patriot and For All Mankind alum Michael Dorman played the show's titular game warden while The Resident actress Julianna Guill played his wife, lawyer-turned-stay-at-home mom, Marybeth, and NYPD Blue icon Sharon Lawrence played Marybeth's outrageously selfish, gold-digging mother, Missy.

Most TV and film productions in North America have been shut down since July due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike.