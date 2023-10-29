Advertisement
TV
Oct. 29, 2023

Timothee Chalamet to host 'SNL' on Nov. 11

By Karen Butler
Timothee Chalamet is set to guest host "SNL" on Nov. 11. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | Timothee Chalamet is set to guest host "SNL" on Nov. 11. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet is set to guest host Saturday Night Live on Nov. 11.

The actor will be seen later this year in the films Wonka and Dune: Part 2.

Indie folk rock band Boygenius will provide the musical entertainment for Chalamet's episode of SNL.

The sketch comedy show is now in its 49th season.

Comedian Nate Bargatze guest hosted this weekend's episode, while rock band Foo Fighters was the evening's music act.

