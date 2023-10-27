Kelly Clarkson to perform on, host NBC's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

1 of 5 | Kelly Clarkson is set to host NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" next month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Country music star and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson is set to host NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special next month. Clarkson will also sing on the 2-hour holiday program, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Nov. 29. Advertisement

Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will also help out during the festivities.

"I'm so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can't imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!" Clarkson said in a statement Thursday.

Get ready to party Underneath the Tree because Kelly Clarkson is hosting Christmas in Rockefeller Center! November 29 at 8/7c on @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/ywMTWwet6A— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 26, 2023

Additional celebrity participants and performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Clarkson's talk show recently moved from California to New York.

