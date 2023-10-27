Kelly Clarkson to perform on, host NBC's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

"I'm so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can't imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!" Clarkson said in a statement Thursday.
Additional celebrity participants and performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Clarkson's talk show recently moved from California to New York.
Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem during the United Day of Service Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on September 11, 2002. The week before, Clarkson won the first
, catapulting her career in music. Photo by John Gillis/UPI | License Photo