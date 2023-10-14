Advertisement
TV
Oct. 14, 2023 / 11:25 AM

No Season 3 for Tiffany Haddish's 'Afterparty' on Apple TV+

By Karen Butler
Tiffany Haddish's "Afterparty" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Tiffany Haddish's "Afterparty" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The mystery-comedy, The Afterparty, is not returning to Apple TV+ for a third season.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter said Sony Pictures Television, which produced it, is trying to find a new home for the show.

Advertisement

Tiffany Haddish played a Los Angeles police detective, while Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao played lovebirds in the wrong place at the wrong time in the first two seasons.

The trio teamed up to solve the murder of a pop music star (Dave Franco) at a high school reunion in Season 1 and the slaying of a tech billionaire groom (Zach Woods) at his own wedding in Season 2.

Each episode is told from a different character's point of view as he or she pleads their case to Danner. The result is a mix of genres -- musical, horror, western, period romance, noir, for examples -- that shifts depending on who the narrator is.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Peacock orders Season 2 of comedy-thriller 'Based on a True Story'
TV // 1 day ago
Peacock orders Season 2 of comedy-thriller 'Based on a True Story'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced it renewed its comedy-thriller, "Based on a True Story," for a second season.
Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
TV // 1 day ago
Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Producers Pavun Shetty and Conor Welsh told UPI they want their new Hulu/Disney+ series, "Goosebumps," to stay true to the spirit of R.L. Stine's children's books, while also imbuing the tales with a 2023 sensibility.
Melissa McBride returns, Terry O'Quinn joins 'Walking Dead'
TV // 1 day ago
Melissa McBride returns, Terry O'Quinn joins 'Walking Dead'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- AMC announced new cast members for "The Walking Dead" series on Thursday at New York Comic-Con. Terry O'Quinn, Pollyanna McIntosh and more join "The Ones Who Live" and Melissa McBride returns to 'Daryl Dixon."
'The Curse' trailer: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder star in genre-bending series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Curse' trailer: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder star in genre-bending series
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "The Curse," a new show from Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie starring Emma Stone, is coming to Showtime.
'Bodies' trailer: Stephen Graham investigates time-bending murder mystery
TV // 2 days ago
'Bodies' trailer: Stephen Graham investigates time-bending murder mystery
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Bodies," a new crime thriller series based on the Si Spencer graphic novel, is coming to Netflix.
Michael Rapaport eliminated from 'Masked Singer' competition
TV // 2 days ago
Michael Rapaport eliminated from 'Masked Singer' competition
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Michael Rapaport became the latest star eliminated from Season 10 of "The Masked Singer."
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
TV // 2 days ago
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser for a new "South Park" special, "Joining the Panderverse," on Wednesday. The special premieres Oct. 27.
'Star Trek: Prodigy' moves to Netflix after cancellation
TV // 2 days ago
'Star Trek: Prodigy' moves to Netflix after cancellation
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Prodigy" was picked up at Netflix after being canceled at Paramount+.
'Scavengers Reign' trailer teases Max sci-fi animated series
TV // 2 days ago
'Scavengers Reign' trailer teases Max sci-fi animated series
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Scavengers Reign," a sci-fi animated series featuring Wunmi Mosaku, is coming to Max.
'SurrealEstate' director: Network heard fans' demand for renewal
TV // 3 days ago
'SurrealEstate' director: Network heard fans' demand for renewal
NEW YORK, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "SurrealEstate" executive producer-director Danishka Esterhazy credits the supernatural dramedy's passionate fandom with getting Syfy to renew it for a second season after initially canceling it in 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'
Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'
Billy Ray Cyrus marries Firerose at 'perfect, ethereal' wedding
Billy Ray Cyrus marries Firerose at 'perfect, ethereal' wedding
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
Movie review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' captures performer's brilliance
Movie review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' captures performer's brilliance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement