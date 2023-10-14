No Season 3 for Tiffany Haddish's 'Afterparty' on Apple TV+

1 of 5 | Tiffany Haddish's "Afterparty" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The mystery-comedy, The Afterparty, is not returning to Apple TV+ for a third season. Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter said Sony Pictures Television, which produced it, is trying to find a new home for the show. Advertisement

Tiffany Haddish played a Los Angeles police detective, while Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao played lovebirds in the wrong place at the wrong time in the first two seasons.

The trio teamed up to solve the murder of a pop music star (Dave Franco) at a high school reunion in Season 1 and the slaying of a tech billionaire groom (Zach Woods) at his own wedding in Season 2.

Each episode is told from a different character's point of view as he or she pleads their case to Danner. The result is a mix of genres -- musical, horror, western, period romance, noir, for examples -- that shifts depending on who the narrator is.