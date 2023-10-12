Trending
Oct. 12, 2023

Michael Rapaport eliminated from 'Masked Singer' competition

By Karen Butler
Michael Rapaport was revealed as the pickle-costumed contestant who was ousted Wednesday night on "The Masked Singer." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Michael Rapaport was revealed as the pickle-costumed contestant who was ousted Wednesday night on "The Masked Singer." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Only Murders in the Building, True Romance and Friends alum Michael Rapaport became the latest star eliminated from Season 10 of The Masked Singer.

The actor dressed as a pickle and wore a top hat for the Fox competition show.

"The People's Pickle!!! Big Dill Energy to the entire World & beyond! Smile for a moment if you can," Rapaport wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the show aired Wednesday night.

He was the third celebrity ousted this season following actor Anthony Anderson and reality TV personality Tom Sandoval.

Nick Cannon is the show's host and Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger are the judges.

