Oct. 11, 2023 / 1:27 PM

'Scavengers Reign' trailer teases Max sci-fi animated series

By Annie Martin

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Max is teasing the new series Scavengers Reign.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi animated series Wednesday.

Scavengers Reign is created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, who executive produce alongside Chris Prynoski, Sean Buckelew and James Merrill.

The series follows several groups of survivors on a strange planet where the laws of physics as we know them do not apply.

"The remaining crew of a damaged interstellar freighter ship find themselves stranded on a beautiful, yet unforgiving alien planet where they must survive long enough to escape or be rescued. As the survivors struggle to locate their downed ship and missing crewmates, their new home reveals a hostile world allowed to thrive without human interference," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast includes Wunmi Mosaku, Bob Stephenson, Sunita Mani, Ted Travelstead and Alia Shawkat.

Max previously released a teaser for the show that did not feature any dialogue.

Scavengers Reign will have a three-episode premiere Oct. 19 on Max.

