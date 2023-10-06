Trending
Oct. 6, 2023 / 1:35 PM

'Castlevania: Nocturne' renewed for Season 2, begins production

By Annie Martin

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Castlevania: Nocturne will return for a second season.

Netflix announced Friday that it renewed the animated dark fantasy series for Season 2.

Production on the new season is underway.

Castlevania: Nocturne is a sequel to the Castlevania animated series, which had a four-season run on Netflix from 2017 to 2021. Both shows are inspired by the Castlevania video game series by Konami.

"Thanks to all of the Castlevania fans old and new for the amazing response and support!" series creator Clive Bradley and showrunner Kevin Kolde said in a statement. "We are excited to be able to bring you more Castlevania: Nocturne and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont."

Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter Belmont, the descendant of a famed family of vampire hunters living during the height of the French Revolution.

Season 1 was released Sept. 28 on Netflix.

