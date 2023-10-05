Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 5, 2023 / 7:30 AM

Pete Davidson to host Season 49 premiere of 'SNL'

By Karen Butler
Pete Davidson is set to guest host the Season 49 premiere of "SNL." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Pete Davidson is set to guest host the Season 49 premiere of "SNL." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will return to host the sketch comedy series when the NBC show kicks off its 49th season this month.

Davidson will headline the Oct. 14 edition of the show.

Advertisement

He had been scheduled to guest host an episode last May, but the show shut down because of the Writers Guild of America strike, which ultimately ended last week.

Rapper Ice Spice will provide the musical entertainment for the upcoming SNL season premiere.

The network also said recording artist Bad Bunny will serve double duty as host and musical guest for the Oct. 21 episode.

The guests were announced as the Screen Actors Guild remains on strike against Hollywood's film and TV studios, networks and streaming services, preventing most actors from working or promoting their projects.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval gets the boot from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 14 minutes ago
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval gets the boot from 'Masked Singer'
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval became the latest celebrity eliminated from Season 10 of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Jeon Woo-sung: Dark comedy 'Bargain' imagines villains in natural disaster
TV // 2 hours ago
Jeon Woo-sung: Dark comedy 'Bargain' imagines villains in natural disaster
NEW YORK, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Korean writer-director Jeon Woo-sung's wicked comedy-thriller, "Bargain," imagines what could happen when dozens of sketchy characters get stuck together in the midst of a natural disaster.
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 tackles Pirates of the Caribbean, EPCOT
TV // 15 hours ago
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 tackles Pirates of the Caribbean, EPCOT
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for "Behind the Attraction" Season 2 on Wednesday. The new season includes episodes exploring the history of Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and EPCOT.
'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Drew Barrymore Show' set return dates
TV // 18 hours ago
'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Drew Barrymore Show' set return dates
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Drew Barrymore Show" will both return with new episodes in October.
'iCarly' canceled at Paramount+ after three seasons
TV // 18 hours ago
'iCarly' canceled at Paramount+ after three seasons
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The "iCarly" revival series starring Miranda Cosgrove won't get a Season 4 at Paramount+.
'The Buccaneers' trailer: American socialites make a splash in 1870s London
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Buccaneers' trailer: American socialites make a splash in 1870s London
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "The Buccaneers," a new series based on the Edith Wharton novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Doona!' trailer: Suzy plays pop idol in Netflix K-drama
TV // 21 hours ago
'Doona!' trailer: Suzy plays pop idol in Netflix K-drama
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Doona!," a new South Korean series starring Suzy and Yang Se-jong, is coming to Netflix.
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
TV // 1 day ago
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Icons Unearthed" creator Brian Volk-Weiss shares some of the drama behind the James Bond franchise, explored in the new season of "Icons" premiering Wednesday on Vice.
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building," a comedy mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will return for a fourth season on Hulu.
'Criminal Record' photos: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo star in crime thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Criminal Record' photos: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo star in crime thriller
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Criminal Record," a new series starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, is coming to Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
'Drew Barrymore Show' writers decline to return after WGA strike, reports say
'Drew Barrymore Show' writers decline to return after WGA strike, reports say
'The Boys in the Boat' photos: George Clooney directs new sports drama
'The Boys in the Boat' photos: George Clooney directs new sports drama
2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch
2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement