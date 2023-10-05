Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 5, 2023 / 11:55 AM

'Selling Sunset' Season 7 to premiere in November

By Annie Martin
Chrishell Stause will return to star in "Selling Sunset" Season 7. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 3 | Chrishell Stause will return to star in "Selling Sunset" Season 7. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset will return for a seventh season in November.

Netflix announced a premiere date, Nov. 3, for Season 7 of the reality series Thursday.

Advertisement

Selling Sunset follows the agents at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles.

Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim will return to star in the new season.

Netflix shared the premiere date alongside a poster for Season 7 featuring the cast and the tagline "Protect your reputation." The image also has a reflection of the cast doing dramatic poses.

"do you spy drama in that reflection?" Netflix captioned the post.

Selling Sunset originally premiered on Netflix in 2019. The series inspired the spinoffs Selling Tampa and Selling the OC.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'007: Road to a Million' teaser: Brian Cox hosts James Bond-inspired competition
TV // 1 hour ago
'007: Road to a Million' teaser: Brian Cox hosts James Bond-inspired competition
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "007: Road to a Million," a James Bond-inspired reality competition series hosted by "Succession" actor Brian Cox, is coming to Prime Video.
'This Town' photos: Michelle Dockery stars in Steven Knight music drama
TV // 1 hour ago
'This Town' photos: Michelle Dockery stars in Steven Knight music drama
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "This Town," a new series from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, is coming to BBC One.
'Masters of the Air' photos introduce Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks WWII series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Masters of the Air' photos introduce Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks WWII series
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Masters of the Air," a new series from "Band of Brothers" producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval gets the boot from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 4 hours ago
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval gets the boot from 'Masked Singer'
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval became the latest celebrity eliminated from Season 10 of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Pete Davidson to host Season 49 premiere of 'SNL'
TV // 4 hours ago
Pete Davidson to host Season 49 premiere of 'SNL'
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson will return to host the sketch comedy series when the NBC show kicks off its 49th season.
Jeon Woo-sung: Dark comedy 'Bargain' imagines villains in natural disaster
TV // 7 hours ago
Jeon Woo-sung: Dark comedy 'Bargain' imagines villains in natural disaster
NEW YORK, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Korean writer-director Jeon Woo-sung's wicked comedy-thriller, "Bargain," imagines what could happen when dozens of sketchy characters get stuck together in the midst of a natural disaster.
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 tackles Pirates of the Caribbean, EPCOT
TV // 19 hours ago
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 tackles Pirates of the Caribbean, EPCOT
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for "Behind the Attraction" Season 2 on Wednesday. The new season includes episodes exploring the history of Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and EPCOT.
'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Drew Barrymore Show' set return dates
TV // 22 hours ago
'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Drew Barrymore Show' set return dates
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Drew Barrymore Show" will both return with new episodes in October.
'iCarly' canceled at Paramount+ after three seasons
TV // 23 hours ago
'iCarly' canceled at Paramount+ after three seasons
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The "iCarly" revival series starring Miranda Cosgrove won't get a Season 4 at Paramount+.
'The Buccaneers' trailer: American socialites make a splash in 1870s London
TV // 1 day ago
'The Buccaneers' trailer: American socialites make a splash in 1870s London
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "The Buccaneers," a new series based on the Edith Wharton novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
'Drew Barrymore Show' writers decline to return after WGA strike, reports say
'Drew Barrymore Show' writers decline to return after WGA strike, reports say
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
'The Boys in the Boat' photos: George Clooney directs new sports drama
'The Boys in the Boat' photos: George Clooney directs new sports drama
Victoria Beckham supports David Beckham at Netflix premiere with their kids
Victoria Beckham supports David Beckham at Netflix premiere with their kids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement