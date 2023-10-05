'Selling Sunset' Season 7 to premiere in November

1 of 3 | Chrishell Stause will return to star in "Selling Sunset" Season 7. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset will return for a seventh season in November. Netflix announced a premiere date, Nov. 3, for Season 7 of the reality series Thursday. Advertisement

Selling Sunset follows the agents at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles.

Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim will return to star in the new season.

Netflix shared the premiere date alongside a poster for Season 7 featuring the cast and the tagline "Protect your reputation." The image also has a reflection of the cast doing dramatic poses.

"do you spy drama in that reflection?" Netflix captioned the post.

do you spy drama in that reflection? Selling Sunset returns November 3! pic.twitter.com/4x3HRLoBXh— Netflix (@netflix) October 5, 2023

Selling Sunset originally premiered on Netflix in 2019. The series inspired the spinoffs Selling Tampa and Selling the OC.