Oct. 5, 2023 / 2:30 PM

'RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked' coming in 2024

By Fred Topel
Alexis Mateo (L) and Coco Montrese star in "RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Alexis Mateo (L) and Coco Montrese star in "RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- World of Wonder announced Thursday that RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked is coming to the streaming service WOW Presents Plus. The behind-the-scenes reality series about the Las Vegas residency premieres in early 2024.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! opened in 2020 at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. Past Drag Race contestants perform five nights a week.

The drag performers featured on Untucked include Bosco, Derrick Barry, Lawrence Chaney, Pangina Heals, Latrice Royale, Coco Montrese, Alexis Mateo and Kennedy Davenport.

Photos show the performers in and out of drag. The announcement promises to "take you to Sin City to catch ALL the behind-the-scenes tea from RuPaul's Drag Race Live!"

Bosco placed third in Season 14 of Drag Race. Britney Spears impersonator Barry was on Season 8.

Chaney won Season 2 of Drag Race U.K. Heals co-hosts Drag Race Thailand and appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. vs. The World.

Royale won Miss Congeniality in Season 4 and appeared on two seasons of Drag Race All Stars as well as Drag U. Montrese came in 5th place on Season 5 but was eliminated early in All Stars Season 2.

Mateo made it to the top three in Season 3, appeared on Drag U and two seasons of All Stars. Davenport came in fourth in Season 7 and second in All Stars Season 3.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars on the red carpet

Courtney Act arrives at the G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles, on January 11, 2014. Courtney, a singer who appeared in the first season of "Australian Idol" in 2003, was a runner-up on Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

