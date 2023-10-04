Trending
TV
Oct. 4, 2023 / 1:13 PM

'iCarly' canceled at Paramount+ after three seasons

By Annie Martin
Miranda Cosgrove played Carly Shay on "iCarly" and its sequel series. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 3 | Miranda Cosgrove played Carly Shay on "iCarly" and its sequel series. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The iCarly revival series won't be getting a Season 4.

Paramount+ confirmed Wednesday that it has canceled the show after three seasons.

"iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season at Paramount+," a rep for the streaming service said in a statement. "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent."

Lacy Mosley, who played Harper on the series, responded to a fan post about the show Wednesday, writing, "It's canceled babes."

iCarly originally had a six-season run on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. The series starred Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress as three teenagers who create the web show iCarly.

iCarly was revived as a sequel series starring Cosgrove, Kress, Mosley, Jerry Trainor and Jaidyn Triplett at Paramount in 2021. The third season was released in June.

The revival followed an adult Carly (Cosgrove) as she relaunched her iCarly show.

