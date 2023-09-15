Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 15, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Director: 'Wilderness' one woman's journey from wedded bliss to seeking revenge

By Karen Butler
Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jenna Coleman star in "Wilderness." Photo courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 4 | Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jenna Coleman star in "Wilderness." Photo courtesy of Prime Video

NEW YORK, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Wilderness director and executive producer So Yong Kim says the women storytellers behind the new Prime Video series bring fresh perspectives and a sense of humor to the revenge thriller genre, which frequently is dominated by men in front of the camera and behind it.

"It really made a world of difference for me and for the show, as well as the overall end result of it," Kim told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"The starting point of that is Marnie Dickins' writing, but we all added our personal touch to it, so it's been an incredible journey for all of us."

Set to premiere Friday, the thriller is based on B.E. Jones' novel of the same name.

It stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Liv and Will, British newlyweds who have the perfect life in their adopted home of New York City until Liv discovers Will has been cheating on her.

Advertisement

When Will proposes they go on a cross-country dream vacation in an effort to salvage their marriage, Liv agrees, but then plots ways to set up Will for a tragic mishap along the way.

"Liv's character is rarely seen. She's a woman protagonist who goes through this incredible emotional journey of love and seeking revenge," Kim said.

"When I first read the pilot and the second episode, I remembered this moment in my marriage when I also wanted to kill off my husband," the director said with a laugh. "It's a very human story. I think that's what l loved about it."

With a beautiful couple and breathtaking rural locations, the series keeps viewers guessing whether it is about the restorative nature of travel and healing of a marriage or a woman determined to make her partner pay for wronging her.

This makes the show bingeable and relatable, Kim said.

"These days, you have to have that cliffhanger of what's going to happen. What is her choice?" she added.

"In our everyday lives that we all kind of experience -- big or small -- we make choices. In this case, with Liv, it's life or death. But that's the juicy part, right? That's the one we want to live through her experience."

Advertisement

Best known for her roles in Doctor Who and Victoria, Coleman has a girl-next-door demeanor as Liv that crumbles as her anger at her husband's betrayal consumes her.

"In the beginning, when you see her in these outfits, she seems like this perfect country English rose, but then she metamorphoses into this powerful, woman sorcerer, almost. I think that's magical," Kim said.

"This has so much to do with the ability of Jenna to bring this character to life and breathe soul into her."

The Haunting of Hill House and The Invisible Man alum Jackson-Cohen offers a nuanced performance that makes it difficult for viewers to outright hate Will, despite his philandering ways.

"You really have empathy for both of them on equal levels," Kim said. "That's the tension that really carries the story forward."

In an effort to create a feeling of authenticity, the tone moves from stressful to poignant to wickedly funny over the course of its six episodes.

"Isn't that how life is sometimes?" Kim asked.

"You can't just dwell on the sadness. You have to be able to laugh at the moment and laugh at yourself," she added. "It's necessary in the show, as well as in life, perhaps. Maybe that is why we are drawn to these stories."

Advertisement

Filming in the Grand Canyon and other national parks was a mixed blessing for the cast and crew where weather, lighting and terrain could be unpredictable.

"it was magnificent, on one hand, but, also, each of those locations kicked our asses a little bit, as they should," Kim said.

"On first look, 'You're like: 'Oh, it's amazing! It's gorgeous!' And I think it's our human nature that comes in where we think we can control the wilderness," she added. "The fact is the wilderness will always win out. Mother Nature will always win out."

The filmmaker said the crew did everything it could to ensure everyone's safety on the set.

"But, of course, we can't predict that the bear is going to come down and go through our coffee tent," she said. "That's unpredictable, but it happens, because we are in the wilderness."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Beyond 'Good Omens,' other celestial shows play on wicked humor
TV // 14 hours ago
Beyond 'Good Omens,' other celestial shows play on wicked humor
NEW YORK, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The popular Prime Video series "Good Omens" recently wrapped its second season, capping a run of shows that stand out against a landscape of bleak, post-apocalyptic dramas of the past few years.
'Goosebumps' introduces exploding 'murder nepo babies'
TV // 16 hours ago
'Goosebumps' introduces exploding 'murder nepo babies'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Disney+ and Hulu released the trailer for "Goosebumps" on Thursday. The series premieres Oct. 13 on both services.
'Big Mouth' Season 7 gets teaser, October premiere date
TV // 16 hours ago
'Big Mouth' Season 7 gets teaser, October premiere date
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Big Mouth" will return for a seventh season featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Netflix in October.
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first full trailer for the "Frasier" revival Thursday. The trailer reveals the conflict between Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his son, Freddie (Jack Cutmore-Scott).
'Lessons in Chemistry' trailer: Brie Larson series adapts Bonnie Garmus novel
TV // 16 hours ago
'Lessons in Chemistry' trailer: Brie Larson series adapts Bonnie Garmus novel
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Lessons in Chemistry," a new drama based on the Bonnie Garmus novel and starring Brie Larson, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
TV // 17 hours ago
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a new series based on the 2005 film and starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is coming to Prime Video.
Rita Ora taking Nicole Scherzinger's place in 'Masked Singer' S11
TV // 1 day ago
Rita Ora taking Nicole Scherzinger's place in 'Masked Singer' S11
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter Rita Ora is set to take over for panelist Nicole Scherzinger in Season 11 of "The Masked Singer," FOX announced Wednesday.
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Harry Wild," a mystery thriller series starring Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd, will return for a second season on Acorn TV.
'For All Mankind' gets Season 4 teaser, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'For All Mankind' gets Season 4 teaser, premiere date
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "For All Mankind," a space drama starring Joel Kinnaman, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in November.
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox returns home in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox returns home in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Shining Vale," a horror comedy series starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, will return for a second season on Starz.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement