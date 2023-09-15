Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 15, 2023 / 8:01 AM

Netflix orders more 'One Piece'

By Karen Butler
"One Piece" -- starring (left to right) Mackenyu Arata, Jacob Romero Gibson, Emily Rudd and Taz Skylar -- is getting a second season. Photo courtesy of Netflix
"One Piece" -- starring (left to right) Mackenyu Arata, Jacob Romero Gibson, Emily Rudd and Taz Skylar -- is getting a second season. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its live-action manga adaption, One Piece, for a second season.

The eight-episode pirate adventure premiered on Aug. 31 and stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Advertisement

Netflix said the show got more than 37.8 million views in less than two weeks.

"Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

"Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

Eiichiro Oda, who created the graphic novels, as well as executive produces the series, announced the renewal in a video Thursday.

"It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it," he said.

Advertisement

"To everyone who's been a fan of ONE PIECE for years, and to those who experienced One Piece for the first time, thank you so much," he added. "Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward! It'll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Director: 'Wilderness' one woman's journey from wedded bliss to seeking revenge
TV // 3 hours ago
Director: 'Wilderness' one woman's journey from wedded bliss to seeking revenge
NEW YORK, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Wilderness" director and executive producer So Yong Kim told UPI that the women storytellers behind the new Prime Video series bring fresh perspectives and a sense of humor to the revenge thriller genre.
Beyond 'Good Omens,' other celestial shows play on wicked humor
TV // 17 hours ago
Beyond 'Good Omens,' other celestial shows play on wicked humor
NEW YORK, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The popular Prime Video series "Good Omens" recently wrapped its second season, capping a run of shows that stand out against a landscape of bleak, post-apocalyptic dramas of the past few years.
'Goosebumps' introduces exploding 'murder nepo babies'
TV // 19 hours ago
'Goosebumps' introduces exploding 'murder nepo babies'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Disney+ and Hulu released the trailer for "Goosebumps" on Thursday. The series premieres Oct. 13 on both services.
'Big Mouth' Season 7 gets teaser, October premiere date
TV // 19 hours ago
'Big Mouth' Season 7 gets teaser, October premiere date
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Big Mouth" will return for a seventh season featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Netflix in October.
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first full trailer for the "Frasier" revival Thursday. The trailer reveals the conflict between Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his son, Freddie (Jack Cutmore-Scott).
'Lessons in Chemistry' trailer: Brie Larson series adapts Bonnie Garmus novel
TV // 20 hours ago
'Lessons in Chemistry' trailer: Brie Larson series adapts Bonnie Garmus novel
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Lessons in Chemistry," a new drama based on the Bonnie Garmus novel and starring Brie Larson, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
TV // 20 hours ago
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a new series based on the 2005 film and starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is coming to Prime Video.
Rita Ora taking Nicole Scherzinger's place in 'Masked Singer' S11
TV // 1 day ago
Rita Ora taking Nicole Scherzinger's place in 'Masked Singer' S11
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter Rita Ora is set to take over for panelist Nicole Scherzinger in Season 11 of "The Masked Singer," FOX announced Wednesday.
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Harry Wild," a mystery thriller series starring Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd, will return for a second season on Acorn TV.
'For All Mankind' gets Season 4 teaser, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'For All Mankind' gets Season 4 teaser, premiere date
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "For All Mankind," a space drama starring Joel Kinnaman, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement