Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 15, 2023 / 2:34 PM

L.A.-area shops offer 'Masked Singer' freebies ahead of Season 10

By Fred Topel
Anonymouse was revealed to be Demi Lovato on the "Masked Singer" Season 10 premiere. Photo courtesy of Fox
1 of 5 | Anonymouse was revealed to be Demi Lovato on the "Masked Singer" Season 10 premiere. Photo courtesy of Fox

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Fox on Friday announced a Sept. 23 Masked Singer invasion of 10 Los Angeles businesses. The 10th Season resumes its regular night Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT after its premiere Sunday after NFL Football.

On Sept. 23, Los Angeles Ale Works in Culver City will offer buy-one, get-one-free beers and display Season 3's Llama costume.

Advertisement

Sweetfin Poké in Santa Monica will have $10 Masked Mania Spicy Tuna bowls with free avocado and display the Season 8 Avocado costume.

Danny Trejo's restaurants, Trejo's Tacos' Mid-city location on La Brea and Trejo's Donuts at Hollywood and Highland, will offer a free Berry Bomb Donut and Racoon Taco (with beef, chicken or mushroom), respectively. Trejo's Raccoon costume will be on display at the Taco shop and the brand new Donut costume at the donut shop.

Fred Segal's West Hollywood location is giving away tote bags, some of which include $100 gift cards, and two of them include tickets to a Masked Singer taping. Season 6's Queen of Hearts is on display at Fred Segal.

Healthy Spot in West Hollywood is giving away freeze-dried treats and displaying the Rottweiler costume.

Advertisement

Kreation's Third Street location is giving away Bouncing Berries smoothies and hosting photo ops with Season 2's Banana.

The Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood is giving away purple milkshakes and displaying Season 8's Milkshake.

Goodr Cabana is giving away Pineapple sunglasses to the first 500 people who stop by, and will be displaying Season 1's Pineapple.

Magnolia Bakery on Third Street is giving away purple buttercream cupcakes with Season 6's Cupcake. Complete locations and details are listed at FoxMaskedMania.com.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix orders more 'One Piece'
TV // 8 hours ago
Netflix orders more 'One Piece'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its live-action manga adaption, "One Piece," for a second season.
Director: 'Wilderness' one woman's journey from wedded bliss to seeking revenge
TV // 11 hours ago
Director: 'Wilderness' one woman's journey from wedded bliss to seeking revenge
NEW YORK, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Wilderness" director and executive producer So Yong Kim told UPI that the women storytellers behind the new Prime Video series bring fresh perspectives and a sense of humor to the revenge thriller genre.
Beyond 'Good Omens,' other celestial shows play on wicked humor
TV // 1 day ago
Beyond 'Good Omens,' other celestial shows play on wicked humor
NEW YORK, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The popular Prime Video series "Good Omens" recently wrapped its second season, capping a run of shows that stand out against a landscape of bleak, post-apocalyptic dramas of the past few years.
'Goosebumps' introduces exploding 'murder nepo babies'
TV // 1 day ago
'Goosebumps' introduces exploding 'murder nepo babies'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Disney+ and Hulu released the trailer for "Goosebumps" on Thursday. The series premieres Oct. 13 on both services.
'Big Mouth' Season 7 gets teaser, October premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Big Mouth' Season 7 gets teaser, October premiere date
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Big Mouth" will return for a seventh season featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Netflix in October.
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first full trailer for the "Frasier" revival Thursday. The trailer reveals the conflict between Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his son, Freddie (Jack Cutmore-Scott).
'Lessons in Chemistry' trailer: Brie Larson series adapts Bonnie Garmus novel
TV // 1 day ago
'Lessons in Chemistry' trailer: Brie Larson series adapts Bonnie Garmus novel
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Lessons in Chemistry," a new drama based on the Bonnie Garmus novel and starring Brie Larson, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
TV // 1 day ago
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series coming to Prime Video in 2024
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a new series based on the 2005 film and starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is coming to Prime Video.
Rita Ora taking Nicole Scherzinger's place in 'Masked Singer' S11
TV // 1 day ago
Rita Ora taking Nicole Scherzinger's place in 'Masked Singer' S11
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter Rita Ora is set to take over for panelist Nicole Scherzinger in Season 11 of "The Masked Singer," FOX announced Wednesday.
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Harry Wild," a mystery thriller series starring Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd, will return for a second season on Acorn TV.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
TIFF movie review: 'Widow Clicquot' a sexy, empowering champagne tale
TIFF movie review: 'Widow Clicquot' a sexy, empowering champagne tale
Movie review: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' thrilling, funny, poignant
Movie review: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' thrilling, funny, poignant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement