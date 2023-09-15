L.A.-area shops offer 'Masked Singer' freebies ahead of Season 10

1 of 5 | Anonymouse was revealed to be Demi Lovato on the "Masked Singer" Season 10 premiere. Photo courtesy of Fox

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Fox on Friday announced a Sept. 23 Masked Singer invasion of 10 Los Angeles businesses. The 10th Season resumes its regular night Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT after its premiere Sunday after NFL Football. On Sept. 23, Los Angeles Ale Works in Culver City will offer buy-one, get-one-free beers and display Season 3's Llama costume.

Sweetfin Poké in Santa Monica will have $10 Masked Mania Spicy Tuna bowls with free avocado and display the Season 8 Avocado costume.

Danny Trejo's restaurants, Trejo's Tacos' Mid-city location on La Brea and Trejo's Donuts at Hollywood and Highland, will offer a free Berry Bomb Donut and Racoon Taco (with beef, chicken or mushroom), respectively. Trejo's Raccoon costume will be on display at the Taco shop and the brand new Donut costume at the donut shop.

Fred Segal's West Hollywood location is giving away tote bags, some of which include $100 gift cards, and two of them include tickets to a Masked Singer taping. Season 6's Queen of Hearts is on display at Fred Segal.

Healthy Spot in West Hollywood is giving away freeze-dried treats and displaying the Rottweiler costume.



Kreation's Third Street location is giving away Bouncing Berries smoothies and hosting photo ops with Season 2's Banana.

The Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood is giving away purple milkshakes and displaying Season 8's Milkshake.

Goodr Cabana is giving away Pineapple sunglasses to the first 500 people who stop by, and will be displaying Season 1's Pineapple.

Magnolia Bakery on Third Street is giving away purple buttercream cupcakes with Season 6's Cupcake. Complete locations and details are listed at FoxMaskedMania.com.