Sept. 13, 2023 / 1:59 PM

'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
Jane Seymour plays Harry Wild on the Acorn TV series "Harry Wild." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jane Seymour plays Harry Wild on the Acorn TV series "Harry Wild." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Acorn TV is giving a glimpse of Harry Wild Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd.

Harry Wild is an Irish mystery thriller series following Harry Wild (Seymour), a former literature professor who finds an unusual past time in retirement: solving crimes with her young partner in PI work, Fergus Reid (Nedd).

"Together the wise-cracking pair investigate cases ranging from missing persons to murders, much to the annoyance of Harry's son, Charlie (Kevin Ryan), who's a detective in the Dublin Garda. When Fergus' mother suddenly turns up, years after abandoning her family, they have a deeply personal mystery to solve. What are her intentions? And can he trust her?" an official synopsis reads.

Paul Tylak, Amy Huberman and Rose O'Neill also star.

Harry Wild is created and written by David Logan and executive produced by Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmerman, James Gibb, Morgan O'Sullivan, James Flynn, Bea Hammer and Catherine Mackin.

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 9 on Acorn TV.

Seymour's previous TV roles include Mike Quinn on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

