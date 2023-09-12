Trending
TV
Sept. 12, 2023 / 1:10 PM

'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples

By Annie Martin
"Before the 90 Days" stars Jasmine Pineda (L) and Gino Palazzolo will star in "90 Day Fiancé" Season 10. File Photo courtesy of TLC
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- TLC is giving a glimpse of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10.

The network shared a trailer for a new season of the reality series Tuesday.

90 Day Fiancé follows couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa.

"These long-distance, international couples go the distance as they navigate cultural differences, discover surprising personality traits and process lingering tensions brought on by doubtful friends and families," an official synopsis reads.

Season 10 will feature seven couples, including Before the 90 Days Seasons 5 and 6 stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo.

The couples are as follows:

Jasmine (36, Panama) and Gino (52, Michigan)

Sophie (23, United Kingdom) and Robert (32, California)

Manuel (34, Ecuador) and Ashley (31, New York)

Nick (30, Australia) and Devin (23, Arkansas)

Justin (36, Moldova) and Nikki (47, New Jersey)

Anali (26, Peru) and Clayton (29, Kentucky)

Citra (26, Indonesia) and Sam (30, Missouri)

"90 Day Fiancé has arrived at a very special milestone season. From its inception, this series has found dynamic couples from all around the world whose diverse love journeys have captivated us every minute along the way. With over 68 billion hours of 90 Day Fiancé viewed, I know I'm not alone when I say, I can't wait to see what this next season holds," Discovery Networks and TLC president Howard Lee said.

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 premieres Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.

