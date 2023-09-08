Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 8, 2023 / 5:30 AM

'Heels' star Mary McCormack: Willie would have loved to wrestle like Crystal

By Karen Butler
Kelli Berglund (L) and Mary McCormick star in "Heels" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Starz
1 of 5 | Kelli Berglund (L) and Mary McCormick star in "Heels" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Starz

NEW YORK, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The West Wing and In Plain Sight alum Mary McCormack says Willie -- the minor-league, pro wrestling group manager she plays on Heels -- is thrilled to be heading a new women's division in Season 2 of the Starz drama. New episodes air Fridays.

Set in rural Georgia, the show follows Willie as she shepherds wrestling stars and sibling rivals Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig), who are trying to define success for themselves, while keeping the Duffy League afloat after the suicide of their father.

Advertisement

Season 1 ended with the brothers brawling and Ace's valet and love interest Crystal (Kelli Berglund) jumping into the unscripted fray to claim the coveted championship belt for herself.

"The family drama continues. The brothers are still up to their craziness," McCormack, 54, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview conducted before the Screen Actors Guild strike in July.

Advertisement

"Willie continues to be the thing that sort of keeps it together. She's the brains of the operation, on at least the management side of it."

Introducing a women's division into the Duffy "promotion" or franchise grew out of Crystal's bold move and Willie's mentoring of her after it.

"We're figuring out, 'Well, she has the belt now. She's the champ. How do we sustain that?'" McCormack said.

"We can't have her beating up men every week. That's not believable and we can't have her being beaten up by men every week. That's not sustainable, either."

Crystal's triumph shaped the Season 2 storyline and the attitudes of some of the male characters reluctant to welcome women into the ring.

"Women's wrestling is everywhere and it's huge and it has a massive fanbase and is big business, so it would be unrealistic for us to not get into that world," McCormack said.

It isn't difficult to believe it took the cash-strapped Duffy League this long to try something new, however, since all of its stars have day jobs and Willie is literally fighting to keep the lights on at the arena.

Advertisement

"We have no resources. It's five local guys wrestling. It's a tiny independent league, trying to make ends meet. I love the way they introduce [a new division]," McCormack said.

"Willie has been waiting in the wings. She didn't even ever consider [wrestling herself] as a possibility. She would have loved to have been Crystal. So watching her dreams fulfilled through her mentee is exciting."

Willie is feeling important and fulfilled in her new role, even as Jack and Ace seem to be at a crossroads regarding their family dynamic and business partnership.

"She was so into policing them in the past and, I think, in this moment, when Jack leaves to go find Ace and she is left to book matches and write [scripts] for the first time, she is more interested in that," she said.

This explains why Willie appears detached when Ace takes off and Jack is "clearly destroyed" because he can't coax him home, the actress added.

"I almost can't take him in," she said. "I'm so excited about a woman's division, so excited about Crystal, that I'm almost not registering him."

The actress said she understands why Willie loves this circus-style life so much.

"I've done a lot of research about people who love wrestling and it's no joke," she said. "I love it now, but when I see wrestlers, talk to wrestlers, watch interviews with wrestlers and fans, people don't take it casually. It's Willie's lifeblood."

Advertisement

But viewers don't need to be big pro wrestling fans to find something to connect to in Heels.

"I think everyone can relate to, if not life in a small town, then not having resources to make your dreams work and trying to make your dreams work anyway," McCormack said.

"That's something everyone can relate to and, also, identity, I think, is something we all wrestle with all the time. Who am I? And who am I at different stages of my life? Who am I if my kids are gone? Who am I if I am divorced? I think it's really relatable."

She likened viewers being surprised they have fallen in love with Heels to her own reluctance to sampling Friday Night Lights -- a drama about the lives of a high school football coach, his team and family in smalltown Texas -- on her husband's recommendation.

"I couldn't care less about football. Hard pass!" she recalled telling her spouse, director Michael Morris.

"And he was like, 'If you watch one and you don't want to watch anymore, you don't have to.' And I was in! Because it's not [only] about football. So, I don't think you have to be a wrestling fan to be invested in these characters."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Minx' star Idara Victor: Success less fun than Tina expected
TV // 31 minutes ago
'Minx' star Idara Victor: Success less fun than Tina expected
NEW YORK, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Idara Victor told UPI that Tina, the smart and ambitious assistant she plays in the 1970s-era comedy, "Minx," has finally achieved the success she always craved in Season 2, which wraps up Friday.
Emma Corrin wakes up to 'A Murder at the End of the World'
TV // 13 hours ago
Emma Corrin wakes up to 'A Murder at the End of the World'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- FX released a full trailer for "A Murder at the End of the World," premiering Nov. 14. Emma Corrin stars in the mystery created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.
'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' teaser: David Oyelowo plays U.S. Marshal
TV // 16 hours ago
'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' teaser: David Oyelowo plays U.S. Marshal
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," a new series starring David Oyelowo and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, is coming to Paramount+ in November.
'Goosebumps' reboot gets teaser, October premiere date
TV // 19 hours ago
'Goosebumps' reboot gets teaser, October premiere date
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Goosebumps," a new show based on the R.L. Stine horror book series, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
CBS reveals 'Survivor' Season 45 cast
TV // 1 day ago
CBS reveals 'Survivor' Season 45 cast
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- CBS announced the cast of "Survivor" Season 45 on Wednesday.
'Expats' photos: Nicole Kidman stars in Lulu Wang series
TV // 1 day ago
'Expats' photos: Nicole Kidman stars in Lulu Wang series
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman and Sarayu Blue star in "Expats," a new Prime Video series based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel "The Expatriates."
Frankie Celenza asks chefs, diners if eateries are 'Worth the Hype'
TV // 1 day ago
Frankie Celenza asks chefs, diners if eateries are 'Worth the Hype'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Worth the Hype" host Frankie Celenza discusses the new show, premiering Wednesday on Tastemade, exploring restaurants in different cities.
'Mayor of Kingstown' with Jeremy Renner renewed for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Mayor of Kingstown' with Jeremy Renner renewed for Season 3
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Mayor of Kingstown," a crime thriller created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner, will return for a third season on Paramount+.
'AHS: Delicate' trailer shows Kim Kardashian guide Emma Roberts
TV // 1 day ago
'AHS: Delicate' trailer shows Kim Kardashian guide Emma Roberts
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "American Horror Story: Delicate," a new season of "AHS" starring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, is coming to FX.
'Lupin': Omar Sy plans high-profile heist in Part 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Lupin': Omar Sy plans high-profile heist in Part 3 trailer
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Lupin," a French thriller series starring Omar Sy, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
Kourtney Kardashian grateful after surgery saves unborn son's life
Kourtney Kardashian grateful after surgery saves unborn son's life
Cher shares cover art for new Christmas album
Cher shares cover art for new Christmas album
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement