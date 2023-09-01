Trending
Sept. 1, 2023

Netflix orders Season 2 of Alex Murdaugh docu-series

By Karen Butler
South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh is pictured in a mugshot, taken on March 7, at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, S.C. Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son. File Photo via South Carolina Department of Corrections/UPI
South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh is pictured in a mugshot, taken on March 7, at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, S.C. Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son.

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Three new episodes of the docu-series, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, are slated to premiere on Netflix Sept. 20.

Director-producers Michael Gasparro and Julia Willoughby Nason are once again at the helm.

"On March 2, 2023, Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul," said a synopsis for Season 2.

"The world watched with bated breath as a verdict was announced. The people of the Lowcountry had been waiting the better part of two years to understand what happened the night of June 7, 2021."

Alex, a wealthy South Carolina attorney serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of his wife and son, was also indicted in May on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Paul was under indictment for his alleged role in a 2019 fatal boating accident at the time of his own death.

