No Season 4 for 'The Great' on Hulu

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult attend Hulu's biographical dramatic comedy TV series "The Great" at the Sunset Room in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles in 2021.

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Great, a period comedy starring Elle Fanning as Russian Empress Catherine the Great, has been canceled after three seasons on Hulu. Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and TVLine reported the news on Wednesday. Advertisement

Nicholas Hoult played her husband, Emperor Peter II, in the show, which was created by Tony McNamara.

The character was killed off at the end of Season 3, which premiered in May.

The ensemble also included Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Douglas Hodge, Sebastian de Souza and Freddie Fox.

The series earned seven Primetime Emmy nominations over the course of its run.

It won the 2022 prize for Outstanding Costumes.

