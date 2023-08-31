Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 31, 2023 / 8:04 AM

No Season 4 for 'The Great' on Hulu

By Karen Butler
Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult attend Hulu's biographical dramatic comedy TV series "The Great" at the Sunset Room in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles in 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult attend Hulu's biographical dramatic comedy TV series "The Great" at the Sunset Room in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles in 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Great, a period comedy starring Elle Fanning as Russian Empress Catherine the Great, has been canceled after three seasons on Hulu.

Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and TVLine reported the news on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Nicholas Hoult played her husband, Emperor Peter II, in the show, which was created by Tony McNamara.

The character was killed off at the end of Season 3, which premiered in May.

The ensemble also included Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Douglas Hodge, Sebastian de Souza and Freddie Fox.

The series earned seven Primetime Emmy nominations over the course of its run.

It won the 2022 prize for Outstanding Costumes.

Elle Fanning attends premiere of 'The Great' Season 2 in LA

Cast member Elle Fanning attends the Season 2 series premiere of "The Great" at the Sunset Room in Los Angeles on Sunday. She portrays Catherine the Great. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
TV // 1 hour ago
Netflix orders Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its legal drama, "The Lincoln Lawyer," for a 10-episode, third season.
Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
TV // 1 hour ago
Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Taika Waititi's 18th-century pirate comedy, "Our Flag Means Death," is set to premiere on Max Oct. 5.
Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney join 'Drag Race UK' Season 5 as guest judges
TV // 20 hours ago
Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney join 'Drag Race UK' Season 5 as guest judges
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Aisling Bea, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo, Yasmin Finney and other stars will appear as guest judges in "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" Season 5.
'BMF' Season 3 coming to Starz in March 2024
TV // 20 hours ago
'BMF' Season 3 coming to Starz in March 2024
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "BMF," a crime drama starring Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi, will return for a third season on Starz.
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
TV // 22 hours ago
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper" actress Yasmin Finney will play Rose Noble, the daughter of Donna Noble and Shaun Temple, on "Doctor Who."
'One Piece' crew searches for mythic treasure in final trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'One Piece' crew searches for mythic treasure in final trailer
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "One Piece," a new series based on the Eiichiro Oda manga, is coming to Netflix on Thursday.
Bob Barker 'Match Game' marathon airs Saturday
TV // 1 day ago
Bob Barker 'Match Game' marathon airs Saturday
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Game Show Network announced Tuesday a Bob Barker "Match Game" marathon will air Saturday, following CBS announcing Thursday's "The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker."
'The Gold' heist drama gets trailer ahead of Paramount+ release
TV // 1 day ago
'The Gold' heist drama gets trailer ahead of Paramount+ release
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Gold," a British series starring Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper and Charlotte Spencer, is coming to Paramount+.
'Drive with Swizz Beatz' docuseries coming to Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
'Drive with Swizz Beatz' docuseries coming to Hulu
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "Drive with Swizz Beatz," a new series featuring Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean, will premiere on Hulu in November.
'Claim to Fame' Season 2 concludes with new winner
TV // 1 day ago
'Claim to Fame' Season 2 concludes with new winner
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Gabriel Cannon, Jerrica "Monay" Brooks, Chris Osmond and Karsyn Elledge faced off in the "Claim to Fame" Season 2 finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'Slotherhouse' director: Silly horror movie has serious messages about social media, poaching
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'What Happens Later' trailer: Meg Ryan returns in new rom-com
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
'Best. Christmas. Ever!' photo: Brandy, Heather Graham star in holiday film
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
'Doctor Who' unveils Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble's daughter
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement