Disney+ cancels 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' after two seasons

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (L) and Kathleen Rose Perkins in a scene from "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." Photo courtesy of Disney+

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ has canceled its medical dramedy, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., after two seasons. Deadline and Variety reported the news Friday.

Created by Kourtney Kang, the show starred Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the 16-year-old titular doctor, Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha.

Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Jason Scott Lee and Ronny Chieng co-starred.

The streaming service also recently passed on making additional episodes of National Treasure, Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Diary of a Future President and Turner & Hooch.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is an updated version of the similar-themed Neil Patrick Harris show, Doogie Howser, M.D., which ran 1989 to 1993.

Making friends. Finding love. Saving lives. Normal teenage prodigy stuff. #DoogieKamealohaMD, an Original Series, is streaming September 8 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sPAknjyvds— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 3, 2021