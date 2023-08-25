Trending
TV
Aug. 25, 2023

'Selling the OC': Tyler Stanaland, Alex Hall get close in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Selling the OC Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the upcoming season Friday.

Selling the OC is a spinoff of Selling Sunset. The reality series follow the agents of the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm with offices in West Hollywood and Newport Beach, Calif.

Season 2 teases new drama to come, including Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall getting close in the wake of Stanaland's divorce from actress Brittany Snow.

"I think you guys are too friendly," cast member Brandi Marshall tells Hall. "It looks sloppy."

In addition, Alexandra Harper joins the cast and the Oppenheim Group lands two huge listings -- a billion-dollar listing in Cabo San Lucas and another $39 million listing.

Jason Oppenheim, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Austin Victoria also star.

Selling the OC Season 2 premieres Sept. 8 on Netflix.

