Maya Jama will host "Love Island Games." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced the host of Love Island Games on Thursday. Maya Jama, who hosts Love Island UK, will host the spinoff, premiering Nov. 1. Jama is a TV and radio host from the U.K. Her credits include Cannonball, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star and Don't Hate the Playaz. Advertisement

Love Island Games takes Love Island contestants from the U.S., U.K., Australia and more to Fiji. In Fiji, the contestants compete in games to find a partner.

Love Island Games adds team and couple challenges to the usual dating and eliminations. Peacock promises "new competition twists and turns like never before."

Love Island UK narrator Iain Stirling will still narrate Love Island Games.