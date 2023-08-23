'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V' introduces new super college students

1/5

Patrick Schwarzenegger stars in "Gen V." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Prime Video released character descriptions for Gen V on Wednesday. The spinoff from The Boys premieres Sept. 29. Gen V takes place in Godolkin University, a college for students with super powers. Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is an 18-year-old freshman who can control and weaponize her blood. Advertisement

Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) is a magnetic junior, literally. Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) already has the alter ego Little Cricket because she can shrink.

Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) is also a junior who can control anyone she touches. Jordan Li is played by both London Thor and Derek Luh because they can change between male and female forms.

Sam (Asa Germann) has super strength and invulnerability, but has dangerous hallucinations. Luke Riordan (Patrick Schwarzenegger) is a senior who also goes by Golden Boy because he can ignite his entire body aflame.

Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) is Andre's father and a GU alumnus.

Indira Shetty (Shelly Conn) is the dean and Rich "Brink" Brinkerhoff (Clancy Brown) is a professor. Shetty has no powers but Brink's description does not confirm or deny.

Dr. Edison Cardoa (Marco Pigossi) is a doctor with ties to GU.

Prime announced the spinoff in 2020 and cast it in 2021. A trailer debuted in July. Gen V is based on The Boys Vol. 4, "We Gotta Go Now."

Three episodes premiere Sept. 29, then new episodes premiere weekly on Fridays.